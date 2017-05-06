New Point-Of-Sale Plastic Kiosk Coming September 1 to Three Square Market

Contact

Katy Melstrom

***@32market.com Katy Melstrom

End

-- Three Square Market (32M) announced this week a new self-checkout kiosk model to be added to their superior micro market solutions on September 1, 2017. With the updated kiosk model, 32M will be able to provide a light-weight, plastic point-of-sale that will still boast the numerous features of previous kiosk models."Designing this version to create a sleek, attractive kiosk with a very quick turn-around time was incredibly important to 32M. We've brought in all of the standard features and some great new options into one quick, attractive machine" said Curt Giles, President of Three Square Market. The new kiosk model will still feature cash acceptance, biometric fingerprint login, and a camera, it will also add additional credit/debit card processing options as well as chip reading functionality. "Updating our card readers for our customers' security is of the highest importance to us. We take pride in having the highest level of PCI compliance in the industry and we remain diligent in maintaining that status" said Patrick McMullan, Chief Operating Officer for Three Square Market.The new kiosk will streamline 32M's kiosk production and delivery to client; making the return on investment for an operator quicker than ever before. "With our updated design, the production time and shipping costs for the device will be minimal. Our philosophy at 32M, is the win-win, and we are always making advancements towards the betterment of our product and service to our clients. Everything we do, we keep you, the operator in mind." relayed McMullan. "At this point, everyone has the same basic features to offer … But with 32M, you get so much more. We truly care about and value our clients, and strive to provide the best options, best prices, and the latest and greatest technological updates in the market. We lead the competition in advancements and this kiosk design is no different" added McMullan. "Three years ago, we recognized a switch in the marketplace. The desire for the staple full-size kiosk was faltering. We introduced the express line of kiosks, they are smaller, sleeker and enhance our, hands-down, industry leading ROI. This movement towards smaller footprints recognizes the flexibility of micro markets and increases availability to all operators."32M recently released a nutrition on the kiosk feature, route management, warehouse picking solutions, and a wellness program that will be unmatched in the industry is due to arrive soon. "When you combine our features with the option for 32M to completely run your entire back of the house for you - meaning we run your admin system for you and all you do is pick orders, stock shelves and collect money - we know there is no better option for operators" added Giles. "Our clients are telling us there is no comparison and these features will only continue to widen the gap between 32M and the competition"32M is based in River Falls, WI along with sister companies TurnKey Corrections and TurnKey Correctional Supply, industry leaders in the corrections arena. 32M has had a widely successful year opening a new fixture business, doubling in size, branching out into self-checkout arena in different industries, international growth and record growth in its' corrections business. For more information on 32M visit 32Market.com or BreakRoomRehab.com.