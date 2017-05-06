

British Triple Threat Mackenzie Sol Releases Reggae-Pop Inspired Single "Laugh" MackenzieSol3. LOS ANGELES - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- "Laugh"

Los Angeles, CA –16-year old British triple-threat Mackenzie Sol makes his label debut with infectious, light-hearted new single "Laugh". Mackenzie linked up with a top-notch team - written by John Feldmann (5 Seconds of Summer, Blink 182, Avril Lavigne), Martin Johnson (Ariana Grande, Pentatonix), and Johnathan Itch Fox (Megan & Liz), and produced by Adrian Newman (Michael Franti, Hedley), "Laugh" is an uplifting, captivating pop anthem laid over reggae-inspired beats.



"I was actually raised on Motown. I love "Laugh"s reggae sound, which feels a little similar to Motown to me: It makes you want to dance and smile, maybe bob your head. That all-around up-beat, and positive feel is something that I really wanted in my music."

- MACKENZIE SOL on "Laugh"



The son of professional singers, Mackenzie is from a small town in Northern England and is a veritable triple threat: he dances, sings and acts, in addition to playing the guitar. His first informal foray into music began with an impromptu performance at







Upon relocating to Los Angeles in his early teens, Mackenzie resumed dance lessons at Abby Lee Miller's Dance Center in Santa Monica. Miller, recognizing Mackenzie's undeniable talent, immediately engaged him for special performances with her dance troupe. In 2015, Mackenzie gained widespread visibility with his viral hit, "My Name," featuring television sensation Kalani Hilliker.







In 2016, Mackenzie joined the roster of The Hana Road Music Group, an innovative, global, full-service independent music company founded in Montreux, Switzerland and based in Los Angeles. Hana Road Music Group has a worldwide distribution deal with AMPED Distribution. "Laugh" is Mackenzie's first official label release. Last year, Mackenzie partnered with Awesomeness TV to launch his own channel, and he also earned a 2016 Ubeat Music Awards nod for "Act of the Year."



Mackenzie is currently gearing up to promote "Laugh" and has completed performances with iHeart, Billboard and more. He also co-directed the forthcoming "Laugh" video in a unique collaboration with Awesomeness. TV.



The Hana Road Music Group is a global independent music company founded in Montreaux, Switzerland and is a trademark of Hanamusic SARL

The company began as Hanamusic SARL, where its founders' intense passion for music led them to develop a state-of-the- art recording studio. Comprised of highly acclaimed and award- winning music, film, TV and digital executives, The Hana Road Music Group's record label operations are based in Los Angeles. The label is a full service independent music company formed on the three major principles: music + influence + technology. Hana Road invests in the careers of emerging musical talent and creates opportunities across multi-tiered platforms. The Hana Music Road Music Group repertoire is distributed by AMPED Distribution worldwide.



