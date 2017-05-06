News By Tag
Harvest Villages Gets New Model Homes
"We're very excited to open a new model home complex for this community," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland. "These homes come with a high level of popular upgrades and features as standard, thanks to our Everything's Included® program."
At Harvest Villages, home shoppers have four distinctive floorplans to choose from. These homes range in size from 2,820 to 4,122 square feet of space and include Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplan. This home provides up to seven bedrooms, four and one-half bathrooms and prices start from the low $500,000s.
Plan 1 is a great single-story plan that provides everything you need on one level with 2,820 square feet of living space. Plan 2 will be one of the new models and offers 3,404 square feet of space along with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Plan 3 is another new model and features 3,823 square feet of space that include five bedrooms and three bathrooms
The last new model will be the Plan 4, a Next Gen® plan also known as the SuperHome. With 4,122 square feet of space this home offers six bedrooms with option for a seventh, four full sized and one-half bathrooms and an attached private suite. Designed to accommodate multigenerational or dual living situations, these special floorplans have a suite that comes with its own bedroom, bathroom, living room, laundry area and kitchenette. In the SuperHome, the bedroom features its own private retreat area and the suite comes with its own one-bay garage.
Lennar's Everything's Included® program helps add tremendous value to every new home at Harvest Villages while also simplifying the new home buying process. By including a high level of standard features, homeowners get the items they love without having to pay extra. In this community those include stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinetry and much more.
To learn more about this community visit https://www.lennar.com/
To learn more about new homes across the Inland Empire visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
