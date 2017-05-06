 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* Jurupa Valley new homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jurupa Valley
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876

Harvest Villages Gets New Model Homes

 
 
Harvest Villages is selling existing model homes to make way for a new complex.
Harvest Villages is selling existing model homes to make way for a new complex.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* Jurupa Valley new homes

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Jurupa Valley - California - US

Subject:
* Events

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is creating a new model complex for their new homes at Harvest Villages. Located in Jurupa Valley, this community offers a great opportunity to own new! Existing models are now selling.

"We're very excited to open a new model home complex for this community," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland. "These homes come with a high level of popular upgrades and features as standard, thanks to our Everything's Included® program."

At Harvest Villages, home shoppers have four distinctive floorplans to choose from. These homes range in size from 2,820 to 4,122 square feet of space and include Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplan. This home provides up to seven bedrooms, four and one-half bathrooms and prices start from the low $500,000s.

Plan 1 is a great single-story plan that provides everything you need on one level with 2,820 square feet of living space. Plan 2 will be one of the new models and offers 3,404 square feet of space along with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Plan 3 is another new model and features 3,823 square feet of space that include five bedrooms and three bathrooms

The last new model will be the Plan 4, a Next Gen® plan also known as the SuperHome. With 4,122 square feet of space this home offers six bedrooms with option for a seventh, four full sized and one-half bathrooms and an attached private suite. Designed to accommodate multigenerational or dual living situations, these special floorplans have a suite that comes with its own bedroom, bathroom, living room, laundry area and kitchenette. In the SuperHome, the bedroom features its own private retreat area and the suite comes with its own one-bay garage.

Lennar's Everything's Included® program helps add tremendous value to every new home at Harvest Villages while also simplifying the new home buying process. By including a high level of standard features, homeowners get the items they love without having to pay extra. In this community those include stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinetry and much more.

To learn more about this community visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/inland-empire/jurupa-valley/harvest-villages-ii/ (https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/inland-empire...).

To learn more about new homes across the Inland Empire visit www.lennar.com/inlandempire.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, Jurupa Valley new homes
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Jurupa Valley - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share