 
News By Tag
* Portraits
* Headshots
* Executive Portraits
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726


Top New York Headshot Portait Photographer with an Artistic Flair Hair and Makeup

Classic Studio And Photo Lab 1200 Lexington Ave NY NY 10028 212 466 0707 kwphotolab@gmail.com
 
 
qrclassic Lab400
qrclassic Lab400
NEW YORK - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Since 1986, THE CLASSIC STUDIO located in NYC on the East Side has captured Special Events memories in Photography and Videography. Portrait photography, headshots, kids, family, executive portraits.Packages are availabe for glamour shots and portraits (headshots and executive portraits)Hair and Makeup done with an expert stylist will make  your look come alive.Come in for  a free consultation to discuss your next portrait sitting.Photographer works with stylist for a fresh clean look.

Our wedding ,Bar Mitzvah specialist are available for a free consultation to create a complete package. We are proud to announce the latest addition."CLASSIC STUDIO AND PHOTO LAB". The Photo Lab is a full   service Photo Studio, Photo Printing lab and a Framing Art Gallery.The Photo Lab is Green with the latest HD printing technology. Unique products prints from phones, prints on metal, wood, glass, photo cups ,coasters,photo phone cases,photo blankets and so much more. All services will include Online Ordering and Delivery.
http://www.classicstudioandphotolab.com
   The key to our success is the fostering of healthy, long-term client relationships. We are known for consistently delivering quality work on time and on budget.

   We would like the opportunity to work with you at your next affair shooting your photography and videography. We can create Custom Photo Albums and  large prints for desk or walls.We are sure that we can make your next affair both a worry-free and fun experience.

Contact
Katherine Waldman
212 466 0707
kwphotolab@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Portraits, Headshots, Executive Portraits
Industry:Consumer
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share