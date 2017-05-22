News By Tag
The Grout Doctor is Making MORE House Calls in Houston
Matt and Chelsey Haeffner are expanding into Houston with their recent purchase of 2 franchise areas!!
"Matt and Chelsey Haeffner have been very successful in Austin, we are confident they will be just as successful in Houston", says CEO JC Sneyd, "The Haeffner's Austin outlet consistently appears in our Top10 Producing Franchises list each month. They officially became multi-unit owners with the purchase of their Houston markets. Fifteen percent of all Grout Doctor Franchise owners are multi-unit Franchise owners. Existing Grout Doctor Franchise owners receive a generous 50% discount on additional Grout Doctor Franchise territories. Matt is a veteran therefore we offered him a deeper discount to thank him for serving our Country."
Call one of our three locations in Houston:
Houston/Cypress 281-404-5651
Houston /Sugarland 281-402-
Houston/The Woodlands 832-252-
We are your experts in tile and grout repair, maintenance and restoration. We are also excited to announce our newest product line, Grout Doctor Enterprise Coating which is a water based, high performance coating that can restore any hard surface to its original beauty or transform an area for a complete new look! Before removing and replacing your installed tiled areas, call us for a free estimate! We can make damaged, stained or outdated tile and grout look brand new! Grout Doctor services include cleaning, sealing, recoloring existing grout, re-grouting, re-caulking, grout and tile repair, natural stone maintenance and the application of Grout Doctor Enterprise Coating, our high performance, long lasting coating that adds a protective layer to most surfaces.
Our customers include homeowners, business owners, Realtors, property managers, facility managers and commercial environments.
We Cure Sick Grout!™
About The Grout Doctor:
Founded in 1992, The Grout Doctor® is an uncomplicated home-based mobile franchise business specializing in renewing existing tile, grout and natural stone to its original beauty for residential customers.As a leading grout and tile care provider, this well-established franchise offers an unmatched support system designed to save its franchisees time and money and provides a strong, low cost franchise opportunity in 2017. For more information about becoming a member of our network call 877-476-8800 or visit us at www.groutdoctor.com.
Contact
Grout Doctor Global Franchise Corp
***@groutdoctor.com
End
