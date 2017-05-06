News By Tag
America Green Solar Launches Innovative Solar Heating!
America Green Solar will now be the first renewable energy company to offer GROUNDBREAKING solar heating furnaces. AGS has been providing clean and affordable energy to American homes since 2015 and will now lead the industry as a clean heating provider as well. This new product will not only reduce heating costs by around 50% but will also reduce the overall carbon emissions generated by traditional systems for NO money out of pocket.
The new solar heating system will be very efficient – something that AGS has always made a priority. This unique technology generates more heat per square foot than any other type of panel given any solar conditions. It is said to be the most cost effective heating system in the world market today.
America Green Solar will continue its efforts to incorporate new products for homes and businesses to help the world eliminate dirty energy.
The company is actively looking for people passionate about the environment and have a positive impact in the world. Join the green movement and let's paint America green together!
