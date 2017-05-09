News By Tag
Bold Legal LLC Joins the Pledge 1% Movement, Makes Commitment to Integrated Philanthropy
"Pledge 1% embodies the philanthropic community spirit that Bold endorses," said David Kendall, Bold Legal Founder and Attorney and member of the Board of Directors of Pledge 1% Colorado. "Our team is committed to giving back, both by volunteering directly with charities and community service organizations and by providing legal resources to non-profits that will help improve lives in Colorado and throughout the country."
Bold is announcing its commitment to Pledge 1% in conjunction with the inaugural Pledge 1% Pitch Contest, hosted by Pledge 1% Colorado, Techstars, Foundry Group, the Community Foundation Boulder County, and the community of Colorado Certified B Corporations as a part of Boulder Startup Week. The Pitch Contest seeks to recognize and support entrepreneurial and innovative non-profit ideas to solve pressing problems and critical issues facing Boulder County. The Pitch Contest will take place on May 16 at 7:00 PM at Boulder Theater.
"Congratulations to Bold Legal for their commitment to philanthropic leadership here in Colorado," said Matt Zwiebel, Director for Pledge 1% Colorado. "Including the community as a key stakeholder means social impact, and it has great benefits for the company, as well. We're excited to work with the Bold Legal team to ensure their Pledge is distributed to local causes that help support Colorado."
Bold will dedicate 1% of their team's time to pro bono legal services and other community outreach in support of the Pledge 1% model.
About Pledge 1% Colorado:
Pledge 1% wants to change the world by inspiring early stage corporate philanthropy. Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of equity, profit, product, or employee time to improve communities around the world, because pledging a small portion of future success today can have a huge impact tomorrow. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit www.pledge1colorado.org.
About Bold Legal
Bold Legal is a boutique transactional and business law firm boldly committed to providing sophisticated legal services with business acumen and practical efficiency while maintaining a firm culture and work environment steadfastly honoring certain unassailable core values: integrity, mutual respect, accountability and boldness. With offices in Denver and Boulder serving clients both statewide and nationally, Bold provides counsel on a variety of matters including mergers and acquisitions, securities, venture capital, private equity, credit finance, start-up formations, legal entity governance, employment, equity incentive plans and commercial contracts. Bold Legal provides innovative and intelligent solutions to legal and business issues and challenges the norms and conventions of traditional legal practice. For more information, please see the firm's website at http://www.bold.legal
