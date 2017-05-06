 
Industry News





KNA Completes Fast Turnaround on Conduent, Inc. HQ

Xerox Spinoff Now in Permanent Space at 100 Campus Drive in Florham Park
 
 
PARAMUS, N.J. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Kimmerle Newman Architects (KNA), a component of the Kimmerle Group (http://www.kimmerle.com/), –– acting as architect of record, recently completed an extensive fit-out and design of space for the new worldwide headquarters and principal executive offices of Conduent, Inc. Responding to Conduent's need to move quickly, Kimmerle provided architectural services to complete the redesign of 33,000 square feet at 100 Campus Drive, Florham Park, in just over three months.

Recently spun-off from Xerox Corp. as part of its restructuring, Conduent comprises the outsourced business services offered by Xerox. Conduent's headquarters had been housed temporarily in Basking Ridge. "Conduent, which is the cornerstone of Xerox's restructuring, came to us seeking a fast turnaround of their new offices into modern and efficient space that would facilitate a smooth transition into operating independently from Xerox," said Kimmerle Partner Paul S. Newman, AIA. He has led the KNA team in all aspects of architectural and interior planning assignments and has been pivotal in establishing the firm's reputation as a full-service sole source for clients' needs.

"The KNA team provided fast local services to create full construction documents and facilitate the building permit process, and work hand-in-hand with the general contractor to rapidly address the time frame," added Newman. "Krushangi Shah (project architect) from our office was onsite nearly every day to be able to be reactive to questions, and stay on top of the quality control needed for this very high-end finished space. KNA understood the client's need for speed while not giving up an inch of quality."

The award-winning Kimmerle Group is comprised of six divisions, each with complementary specialties, including Kimmerle Newman Architects, Urban Studio, Real Estate Services, Workspace, Project Management and Branding. The multidisciplinary team, which was named the 2016 AIA NJ Architecture Firm of the Year, has established an outstanding reputation for its design and development work in corporate architecture and interiors, education, healthcare, urban design and planning, industrial and retail, private and multifamily housing and historic preservation. Kimmerle Group possesses a national project footprint and is active in the Tri-state area and across the United States. The firm's headquarters in Harding Township, NJ is an NJBIA Good Neighbor Award winner for 2017, and CPE's 2016 Distinguished Achievement Award for Best Design. The firm is also located in the Chelsea Arts district of New York City with offices at West 20th and 6th Avenue.

About Kimmerle Group (http://www.caryl.com/kimmerle/)

Follow Kimmerle Group on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Kimmerle-Group-522954684425209/?...), LinkedIn, Twitter (https://twitter.com/KimmerleGroup) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/kimmerlegroup/)

Source:Kimmerle Group
