Stark Sound Lab releases new album 'Sounds of Summer'

-- tark Sound Lab (SSL), a Progressive Rock and Moog inspired experimental music project that creates original music and soundtracks, has just released 'Sounds of Summer'.Sounds of Summer is an original collection of Progressive Rock recordings that takes you on a melodic and rhythmic journey through the summer into fall. As with all SSL recordings, there are many subtle details that dot these soundscapes, drawing you in to listen closely.For detailed track notes please visit http://records.starkrecords.ca.Keeping true to Stark Sound Lab style, a number of the sounds featured on this record were created using vintage Moog instruments.Sit back, relax, and let your mind drift to experience the full nature of these recordings.Recorded, mixed and engineered at Stark Studios, Oakville, Ontario.Composed by Stark Sound LabAlbum Art by SpaDogsArranged by Andy StarkPerformed by Andy StarkDigital Distribution - Stark RecordsThe Stark Sound Lab story began in Marin County and San Francisco, California, 1968, when the fledgling Moog synthesizer was just becoming part of the mainstream. The late 1970s brought SSL to the North Bay. Now Stark Sound Lab writes, performs and produces music in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.Sounds of Summer is now available from over 700 digital music stores online worldwide.-Primrose CornwallStaff WriterStark RecordsOfficial Websites –http://starksoundlab.caFacebook and Twitter –https://www.facebook.com/StarkSoundLab/https://www.facebook.com/RealStarkRecordshttps://twitter.com/starksoundlabhttps://twitter.com/thestarkrecords