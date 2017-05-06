 
Industry News





Stark Sound Lab releases new album 'Sounds of Summer'

Stark Sound Lab has just released 'Sounds of Summer' an original collection of Progressive Rock recordings that take you on a melodic and rhythmic journey through the summer into fall.
 
 
Sounds-of-Summer-Alt
Sounds-of-Summer-Alt
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Progressive Rock
Original Music
Moog

Industry:
Music

Location:
Oakville - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
Projects

OAKVILLE, Ontario - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- tark Sound Lab (SSL), a Progressive Rock and Moog inspired experimental music project that creates original music and soundtracks, has just released 'Sounds of Summer'.

Sounds of Summer is an original collection of Progressive Rock recordings that takes you on a melodic and rhythmic journey through the summer into fall. As with all SSL recordings, there are many subtle details that dot these soundscapes, drawing you in to listen closely.

For detailed track notes please visit http://records.starkrecords.ca.

Keeping true to Stark Sound Lab style, a number of the sounds featured on this record were created using vintage Moog instruments.

Sit back, relax, and let your mind drift to experience the full nature of these recordings.

Recorded, mixed and engineered at Stark Studios, Oakville, Ontario.
Composed by Stark Sound Lab
Album Art by SpaDogs
Arranged by Andy Stark
Performed by Andy Stark
Digital Distribution - Stark Records

The Stark Sound Lab story began in Marin County and San Francisco, California, 1968, when the fledgling Moog synthesizer was just becoming part of the mainstream. The late 1970s brought SSL to the North Bay. Now Stark Sound Lab writes, performs and produces music in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

Sounds of Summer is now available from over 700 digital music stores online worldwide.

-Primrose Cornwall
Staff Writer
Stark Records

Official Websites –
http://starkrecords.ca
http://records.starkrecords.ca
http://starksoundlab.ca

Facebook and Twitter –
https://www.facebook.com/StarkSoundLab/
https://www.facebook.com/RealStarkRecords
https://twitter.com/starksoundlab
https://twitter.com/thestarkrecords

Contact
Primrose Cornwall
***@tarkrecords.ca
End
Source:Stark Sound Lab
Email:***@tarkrecords.ca
