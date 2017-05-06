News By Tag
Stark Sound Lab releases new album 'Sounds of Summer'
Stark Sound Lab has just released 'Sounds of Summer' an original collection of Progressive Rock recordings that take you on a melodic and rhythmic journey through the summer into fall.
Sounds of Summer is an original collection of Progressive Rock recordings that takes you on a melodic and rhythmic journey through the summer into fall. As with all SSL recordings, there are many subtle details that dot these soundscapes, drawing you in to listen closely.
For detailed track notes please visit http://records.starkrecords.ca.
Keeping true to Stark Sound Lab style, a number of the sounds featured on this record were created using vintage Moog instruments.
Sit back, relax, and let your mind drift to experience the full nature of these recordings.
Recorded, mixed and engineered at Stark Studios, Oakville, Ontario.
Composed by Stark Sound Lab
Album Art by SpaDogs
Arranged by Andy Stark
Performed by Andy Stark
Digital Distribution - Stark Records
The Stark Sound Lab story began in Marin County and San Francisco, California, 1968, when the fledgling Moog synthesizer was just becoming part of the mainstream. The late 1970s brought SSL to the North Bay. Now Stark Sound Lab writes, performs and produces music in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.
Sounds of Summer is now available from over 700 digital music stores online worldwide.
-Primrose Cornwall
Staff Writer
Stark Records
Official Websites –
http://starkrecords.ca
http://records.starkrecords.ca
http://starksoundlab.ca
Facebook and Twitter –
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://twitter.com/
Contact
Primrose Cornwall
***@tarkrecords.ca
