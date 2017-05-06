 
News By Tag
* Engel Voelkers
* Beverly Hills Art Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Beverly Hills
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876

Engel & Völkers With RPM Mortgage Sponsor the Beverly Hills Art Show this Spring

The lifestyle real estate brand upholds its devotion to community and culture in supporting the beloved affair
 
 
Logo BH art show
Logo BH art show
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Engel Voelkers
* Beverly Hills Art Show

Industry:
* Property

Location:
* Beverly Hills - California - US

Subject:
* Events

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Luxury lifestyle real estate brand, Engel & Völkers proudly sponsors this season's Beverly Hills Art Show. Together with RPM Mortgage, the Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Los Cabos Snell Real Estate E&V shops, as well as E&V Aviation, are joining together in support of the community-adored event.

Held at the Beverly Hills Gardens on Santa Monica Boulevard on May 20th and 21st, the event will exhibit the work of diverse painters, sculptors, photographers, ceramic, glass, mixed media artists and more.

Engel & Völkers and RPM are committed to being part of important cultural events, uniting artists and admirers from all walks of life. A continuous supporter of the bi-annual affair, the real estate brand chose to further promote the work of Jennifer Oleff, as well as the Afr-i-can Contemporary Art Gallery. A Beverly Hills based artist, Oleff creates pieces that reflect thought provoking perspectives on confidence, self-love, fear and risk. Equally powerful, the Afr-i-can gallery focuses on the artwork produced by the country's natives – compelling pieces that tell the story of Africa throughout time.

"We are looking forward to another fantastic turnout this season," says Raphael Barragán, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Beverly Hills. "It is always such a pleasure for our team to connect with the clientele in our community, bringing real estate together with the arts through a cultural event that everyone enjoys."

"RPM Mortgage is proud to be a recurring sponsor of this fantastic event.  It's important to give back to the community in a way that ensures that our children and loved ones are culturally enriched.  Feeding the mind, body and soul are important aspects of RPM culture and The Beverly Hills Art Show provides a medium through which we can help do the same for others and spend quality time with those who support us all year round," says Ubaldo Leon of RPM Mortgage.

Representatives from E&V and RPM will host a company booth to further connect with community members and to answer questions and inquiries about the works of art they represent in the real estate world.

About Engel & Völkers

Since its establishment in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property and yachts. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of real estate advisors in more than 800 residential brokerages and 75 commercial offices spanning 33 countries across 4 continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established its North America corporate headquarters in 2007 and opened its first brokerage in the same year. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services, marketing programs and tools, multiple platforms for mobile, social and web, as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data.

To find out more about Engel Völkers Beverly Hills

http://beverlyhills.evusa.com/en/

To find out more about Engel Völkers Los Angeles

http://losangeles.evusa.com/en/

To find out more about Engel Völkers Santa Monica

http://santamonica.evusa.com/en/

To find out more about RPM Mortgage

http://www.rpm-mtg.com/

To find out more about Engel Völkers Snell Real Estate

http://www.snellrealestate.com/

To find out more about Engel Völkers Aviation

https://www.engelvoelkers.com/en-lu/aviation/

To find out more about Jennifer Oleff

http://jwoart.com/

To find out more about the Afr-i-can Contemporary Art Gallery

https://www.afr-i-cancontemporaryart.com/

Contact
Engel & Voelkers Los Angeles
***@evusa.com
End
Source:Engel & Voelkers
Email:***@evusa.com Email Verified
Tags:Engel Voelkers, Beverly Hills Art Show
Industry:Property
Location:Beverly Hills - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Engel & Völkers Los Angeles News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share