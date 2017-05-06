Engel & Völkers With RPM Mortgage Sponsor the Beverly Hills Art Show this Spring

The lifestyle real estate brand upholds its devotion to community and culture in supporting the beloved affair

-- Luxury lifestyle real estate brand, Engel & Völkers proudly sponsors this season's Beverly Hills Art Show. Together with RPM Mortgage, the Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Los Cabos Snell Real Estate E&V shops, as well as E&V Aviation, are joining together in support of the community-adored event.Held at the Beverly Hills Gardens on Santa Monica Boulevard on May 20and 21, the event will exhibit the work of diverse painters, sculptors, photographers, ceramic, glass, mixed media artists and more.Engel & Völkers and RPM are committed to being part of important cultural events, uniting artists and admirers from all walks of life. A continuous supporter of the bi-annual affair, the real estate brand chose to further promote the work of Jennifer Oleff, as well as the Afr-i-can Contemporary Art Gallery. A Beverly Hills based artist, Oleff creates pieces that reflect thought provoking perspectives on confidence, self-love, fear and risk. Equally powerful, the Afr-i-can gallery focuses on the artwork produced by the country's natives – compelling pieces that tell the story of Africa throughout time."We are looking forward to another fantastic turnout this season," says Raphael Barragán, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Beverly Hills. "It is always such a pleasure for our team to connect with the clientele in our community, bringing real estate together with the arts through a cultural event that everyone enjoys.""RPM Mortgage is proud to be a recurring sponsor of this fantastic event. It's important to give back to the community in a way that ensures that our children and loved ones are culturally enriched. Feeding the mind, body and soul are important aspects of RPM culture and The Beverly Hills Art Show provides a medium through which we can help do the same for others and spend quality time with those who support us all year round," says Ubaldo Leon of RPM Mortgage.Representatives from E&V and RPM will host a company booth to further connect with community members and to answer questions and inquiries about the works of art they represent in the real estate world.Since its establishment in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property and yachts. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of real estate advisors in more than 800 residential brokerages and 75 commercial offices spanning 33 countries across 4 continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established its North America corporate headquarters in 2007 and opened its first brokerage in the same year. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services, marketing programs and tools, multiple platforms for mobile, social and web, as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data.To find out more about Engel Völkers Beverly HillsTo find out more about Engel Völkers Los AngelesTo find out more about Engel Völkers Santa Monicahttp://santamonica.evusa.com/en/To find out more about RPM Mortgagehttp://www.rpm-mtg.com/To find out more about Engel Völkers Snell Real Estatehttp://www.snellrealestate.com/To find out more about Engel Völkers Aviationhttps://www.engelvoelkers.com/en-lu/aviation/To find out more about Jennifer Oleffhttp://jwoart.com/To find out more about the Afr-i-can Contemporary Art Galleryhttps://www.afr-i-cancontemporaryart.com/