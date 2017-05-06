Pioneering Herpes Guru Wants You to Feel Better about The Disease Christopher Scipio Herbalist, Holistic Herpes Treatment Specialist BELLINGHAM, Wash. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Herpes Guru Dispels the Myths, Rejects the Stigma, and Offers Hope



The world's leading authority on natural herpes treatment is giving away copies of his ground-breaking book, Making Peace With Herpes, and offering sufferers free, empowering advice. Holistic viral specialist Christopher Scipio – hailed the Herpes Guru by patients – has helped thousands of people naturally control herpes, as well as overcome the stigma associated with the virus. He is giving away his book for free to promote holistic herpes treatment and to give people with herpes the power to overcome the stigma and live happier, healthier lives.



Making Peace With Herpes is THE 'must read' book for people with herpes. Readers have described the book as 'credible, courageous and compassionate'. People with herpes say it has given them real hope and comfort, as well as a much greater understanding of the virus – and how to control it. First published in 2006, this pioneering and thought-provoking holistic guide has been republished in an expanded and updated third edition to stay current.



"The internet is a sea of myths and misinformation about herpes, and full of 'miracle' cures and snake oil," says Christopher. "At the same time, herpes forums and support groups are often full of self-pity and self-loathing. I offer a positive, hopeful and self-empowering message."



Christopher points out: "There is no quick fix or magic treatment for herpes, and it is for life, but there is a simple, effective, holistic approach to keeping genital herpes and cold sores dormant."



Mr. Scipio knows what it is like to be someone with herpes – he is one himself. His pioneering holistic protocol, which treats the whole person, has helped people with herpes enjoy safer and happier sex lives, as well as control symptoms.



"Most people with herpes have nobody to talk to about it," says Christopher. "I want to reach out to people who feel isolated, hopeless and alone and offer them free, practical and compassionate advice."



Christopher became a natural herpes treatment practitioner 17 years ago. He makes effective, affordable and hand-made herbal medicines for patients across the globe. Made only from whole plants, custom-tailored for each person, organic and ethically harvested, his remedies follow the traditions of his African and South American Indian ancestors.



His ground-breaking advice on how to have the herpes talk without feeling shame or angst has changed lives and given people a sense of power over the virus. Christopher's healing work is based around an ethos of self-care, self-love, and empowerment.



As a special offer to promote natural herpes treatment, Christopher is giving away Making Peace With Herpes. To get a free copy or to seek advice about herpes, fill out the contact form at



For further information about natural remedies for herpes and cold sores, visit



ENDS



Notes to Editors: As well as making hand-made natural remedies for herpes sufferers, Christopher Scipio developed a Red Marine Algae Antiviral Sex Gel which provides extra protection for people with herpes or those having sex with people infected with herpes.



His pioneering work is helping women with herpes give birth naturally and safely.



Christopher comes from a long line of Afro-Amerindian shamans and healers and first started learning about herbal medicine at the age of just seven.



Christopher Scipio Herbalist

