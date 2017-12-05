 
Industry News





Triumph Krav Maga Featured in Google's 2016 Economic Impact Report

New Orleans-based company showcases use of Internet to grow business
 
 
NEW ORLEANS - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Triumph Krav Maga is pleased to be featured in an annual Economic Impact Report released this week by Google. Triumph Krav Maga was selected by Google to represent Louisiana as an example of a business utilizing the Internet to grow their business.

"Along with empowering our students, we volunteer our time to provide training for the Sexual Assault Response Team, the Family Justice Center, the New Orleans Mission, at-risk teens, and local law enforcement agencies. It's amazing to see the improvement in their quality of life," says Vinay Chary, owner and Head Instructor at Triumph Krav Maga. "75 percent of our business comes from the Internet," he explains. "It's the most important part for our growth as a small business."

"The web is working for American businesses, and we're continuously impressed by the extraordinary feats people can accomplish when they have access to information and the tools to put it to use," says Mary Ellen Coe, President, Google Marketing Solutions. "Whether we're connecting businesses with customers around the world, enabling publishers to earn money from their online content, or helping non-profits rally people in support of their mission, our search and advertising tools create opportunities for businesses, large and small, to grow and thrive."

Google's search and advertising tools helped provide $222 billion of economic activity for 1.5 million businesses, website publishers, and non-profits across the U.S. in 2016.

For more information about Triumph Krav Maga and Google's Economic Impact Report, please visit www.google.com/economicimpact.

About Triumph Krav Maga

Triumph Krav Maga was founded to help men, women and youth get the self-defense and fitness results they are looking for in a high energy, fun environment.  Triumph Krav Maga is a privately held small business based in New Orleans, Louisiana, and serving clients throughout Hammond, Ponchatoula, Covington, Mandeville, Kenner, Chalmette, Slidell, and LaPlace. For more information on Triumph Krav Maga, please visit http://www.triumphkravmaga.com or call (504)324-5705.

5/12/17

Press Contact

Mary Freeney
Program Director
(504) 324-5705
mfreeney@triumphkravmaga.com

Media Contact
Triumph Krav Maga
(504)324-5705
***@triumphkravmaga.com
