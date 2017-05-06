News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hosts Atlantic Beach Community Garage Sale
"We are thrilled with the positive response to this event," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Assistant General Manager Don Cline. "The participant space 'sold out' weeks in advance and so many people attended. As this event demonstrated, garage sales are more than finding a great deal. They can be a great place to get to know your neighbors while benefitting the community and the environment."
The branch office's parking lot was filled with more than 25 participants selling goods. Hundreds of buyers stopped by during the event to browse and shop. Realtors affiliated with the Beaches office assisted with the event.
At the end of the event, representatives from Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry arrived and filled up the BEAM truck with donations of unsold items. BEAM operates three thrift stores in the Beaches area.
"Our team loves to be a part of events that bring our communities together while making a positive difference,"
For more information about buying or selling a home in Northeast Florida, connect with the best at www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse