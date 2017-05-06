 
News By Tag
* Don Cline
* Linda Sherrer
* Christy Budnick
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876


Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hosts Atlantic Beach Community Garage Sale

 
 
Don Cline at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' Atlantic Beach office
Don Cline at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' Atlantic Beach office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty recently hosted the second annual Atlantic Beach Community Garage Sale at its branch office in Atlantic Beach.

"We are thrilled with the positive response to this event," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Assistant General Manager Don Cline. "The participant space 'sold out' weeks in advance and so many people attended. As this event demonstrated, garage sales are more than finding a great deal. They can be a great place to get to know your neighbors while benefitting the community and the environment."

The branch office's parking lot was filled with more than 25 participants selling goods. Hundreds of buyers stopped by during the event to browse and shop. Realtors affiliated with the Beaches office assisted with the event.

At the end of the event, representatives from Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry arrived and filled up the BEAM truck with donations of unsold items. BEAM operates three thrift stores in the Beaches area.

"Our team loves to be a part of events that bring our communities together while making a positive difference," said Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "We appreciate the tremendous support we received from the Beaches communities and we are especially proud of our sales team for their participation in the community garage sale and for making this event a terrific success."

For more information about buying or selling a home in Northeast Florida, connect with the best at www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
End
Source:Florida Network Realty
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Don Cline, Linda Sherrer, Christy Budnick
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share