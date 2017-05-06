 
Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation Department Selected as National Gold Medal Award Finalist

 
 
LAKE WORTH, Fla. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA), in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), is pleased to announce the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department as a finalist for the 2017 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.

Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program honors communities in the U.S. that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition. Agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of citizens, staff and elected officials.

"I'm so proud of our employees and volunteers who serve the public with distinction, maintain our facilities with pride and deliver the programs with genuine enthusiasm," said Parks and Recreation Director Eric Call. "Special thanks to our County Commission and Administration who truly understand the importance of Parks and Recreation on the community and wholeheartedly support the work we do."

The department joins three other finalists in their class that will compete for grand honors this year with the winner being announced live during the NRPA General Session at the 2017 NRPA Annual Conference in New Orleans, Sept. 26-28, 2017. For more information on the Gold Medal Awards, visit www.nrpa.org/goldmedal or www.aapra.org.

The mission of the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department is to make the quality of life for Palm Beach County residents and visitors better by providing diverse, safe and affordable recreation services, welcoming parks, and enriching social and cultural experiences. We achieve this by promoting wellness, fostering environmental stewardship, contributing economic value, and by improving our community every day for this and future generations. For more information, visit www.pbcparks.com.

Chris Korbelak
***@pbcgov.org
