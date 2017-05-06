News By Tag
Student Leadership Board host 'Music Fest' to benefit Tampa's senior & homebound neighbors
Tonight students from 6 local high schools gather to perform and raise funds to benefit Tampa's elderly and homebound neighbors. Join us at the parking lot of Tampa Prep 5:30-7:30pm. Raffle prizes, food and fun!
722 Cass St. Tampa, FL 33606 Contact: Lauren at 813-238-8410 or l.vance@mowtampa.org
Tickets are currently on sale at www.MOWTampa.org/
TAMPA, FL (April 22, 2016) – On Friday, May 12th, local high school students from Berkeley Preparatory School, H. B. Plant High School, Hillsborough High School, Jesuit High School, Robinson High School and Tampa Preparatory School, will gather for the 2nd annual Student Music Fest, hosted by Meals On Wheels of Tampa's High School Leadership Board (HSLB) and Tampa Preparatory School. More than 200 guests will gather from 5:30-7:30 p.m. around the stage at Tampa Prep's parking lot (722 Cass St.) for the music and dance event of the year. Tickets are currently on sale at www.MOWTampa.org/
Proceeds from the event will benefit the HSLB's project, Water On Wheels (WOW), to encourage healthy hydration by providing magic bottle openers to assist our recipients with opening their water bottles provided with the hot meal delivery each day served by Meals On Wheels of Tampa. Community volunteers will deliver the magic bottle openers, along with hurricane preparedness packs, to all of the program recipients on Saturday, May 20. The project was designed to encourage healthy hydration among our senior and homebound neighbors, since seniors are more at risk of dehydration, especially entering the summer months.
The two-hour event is jam packed with students from Tampa who will perform music and dance acts throughout the night. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event. Guests will also be able to purchase T-shirts that displays all 6 participating high school. In addition to the food and drink, guests will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets. Raffle items include hockey sticks and pucks signed by the Tampa Bay Lightning, gift cards to Columbia Restaurant, fresh baked cookies, 4 tickets to Tampa Bay Rays game, House of Blues concert tickets and a round of golf to West Chase Golf Course. All proceeds from this event benefit Tampa's elderly, disabled and homebound neighbors.
The High School Leadership Board is so excited for the chance to continue their project Water on Wheels. So much time and thought has gone into this fundraiser in order to raise money to benefit our mission to hydrate the homebound in Tampa!
The High School Leadership Board (HSLB) was developed in the Fall of 2015 to provide a unique opportunity for students who want to get more involved with a local non-profit, focused on senior hunger. The mission of the High School Leadership Board (HSLB) is to connect high school students with Meals On Wheels of Tampa and their community, through a variety of activities including volunteering, fundraising and program development. This service-learning and leadership development program is comprised of 14 outstanding high school students. These students contribute to and inform Meals On Wheels of Tampa programming, while acting as ambassadors and leaders in their communities.
Members of the High School Leadership Board include: Maggie Fitzsimmons, Senior, H.B. Plant High School; Karina Barcenas, Junior, Berkeley Preparatory School; Allison "Alli" Blair, Senior, Tampa Preparatory School; Bo Blair, Junior, Tampa Preparatory School; Catie Clark, Junior, Tampa Preparatory School; Scott Cutter, Junior, Robinson High School; Hailey Eckerman, Junior, Academy of Holy Names; Harrison Lorenzen, Senior, Tampa Preparatory School; Ben Miller, Senior, Jesuit High School; Madeline Obregon, Junior, Academy of Holy Names; Bridget O'Carroll, Senior Berkeley Preparatory School; Anna Renou, Senior, H.B. Plant High School; John Robbins, Junior, Jesuit High School; Susannah Wertz, Junior, H.B. Plant High School.
Tickets are $5 per person; tickets include access to Student Music Fest. To purchase tickets, visit www.MOWTampa.org/
If you would like to financially support the HSLB WOW project, please visit https://secure.mowtampa.org/
About Meals On Wheels of Tampa:
Meals On Wheels of Tampa has been committed to nourishing and enriching the independent lives of the homebound and seniors of Tampa since 1975. Today, Meals On Wheels of Tampa serves over 700 people with a hot meal during the lunch hour. Meals On Wheels of Tampa relies on its community for support by not accepting government funding and is proud that 85 cents of every dollar donated goes back to feeding and caring for our senior and homebound neighbors.
Interested in volunteering or want to learn more about Meals On Wheels of Tampa? Would you like to start receiving meals or do you know someone in need of home delivered meal service? Please visit www.MOWTampa.org or call (813) 238-8410.
Contact
8132388410
l.vance@mowtampa.org
