28th Annual Bosco Tech Golf Classic is June 30 at San Dimas Canyon Golf Course
Tournament Proceeds Provide Tuition Assistance & Scholarship Support
Tournament registration is $150 on or before June 10, and $200 after that date. Registration includes green fees, range balls, golf cart, goody bag, prizes, lunch and refreshments, and an awards buffet.
Check-in for the scramble format event will begin at 6 a.m., followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The awards buffet will be hosted immediately after the tournament. Visit the Bosco Tech website (boscotech.com)
Celebrating its sixtieth year, Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The school's innovative curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of several applied science and engineering fields. With 100 percent graduation and college acceptance rates each year, more than 60 percent of Bosco Tech graduates pursue STEM-related majors in their university studies. Visit www.boscotech.edu or call (626) 940-2000 for more information.
Media Contact
Karen Krynen
626-940-2000
***@boscotech.edu
