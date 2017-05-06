 
Industry News





28th Annual Bosco Tech Golf Classic is June 30 at San Dimas Canyon Golf Course

Tournament Proceeds Provide Tuition Assistance & Scholarship Support
 
 
Bosco Tech 2017 Golf Classic Flyer
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Don Bosco Technical Institute (Bosco Tech) will host its 28th Annual Golf Classic at the San Dimas Canyon Golf Course on Friday, June 30, 2017.

Tournament registration is $150 on or before June 10, and $200 after that date. Registration includes green fees, range balls, golf cart, goody bag, prizes, lunch and refreshments, and an awards buffet.

Check-in for the scramble format event will begin at 6 a.m., followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The awards buffet will be hosted immediately after the tournament. Visit the Bosco Tech website (boscotech.com) to register or sponsor the event. All tournament proceeds provide tuition assistance and scholarships to Bosco Tech students.

Celebrating its sixtieth year, Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The school's innovative curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of several applied science and engineering fields. With 100 percent graduation and college acceptance rates each year, more than 60 percent of Bosco Tech graduates pursue STEM-related majors in their university studies. Visit www.boscotech.edu or call (626) 940-2000 for more information.

