 
News By Tag
* Spectrum Award
* City Beat News
* Salons And Day Spas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lapeer
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876


City Beat News Awards Salons & Day Spas for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

City Beat News announces the most recent recipients of its Spectrum Award, and among those businesses being recognized are several salons and day spas.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Spectrum Award
City Beat News
Salons And Day Spas

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Lapeer - Michigan - US

LAPEER, Mich. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Several salons and day spas are among the most recent recipients ofCity Beat News' (CBN) prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction for 2017, and all are consecutive-year winners as well.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes these companies for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer.

Shear Tranquility Salon & Day Spa in Sebastian, Fla., (www.sheartranquility.com) is a three-time Spectrum Award winner. Since 2007, Shear Tranquility has been providing salon and spa services including hair, nail and skin care as well as massage therapy services. The salon's team of professionals is dedicated to making every visit a pleasant one, demonstrated by its 5-star rating and three Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. Visit Shear Tranquility's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/SHEAR-TRANQUILITY-SALON-D....

Tangi's Salon of West Chester, Ohio, (www.tangissalon.com) received its second straight Spectrum Award in 2017. The salon offers a variety of hair care services for the entire family, as well as nail care and more. At Tangi's Salon, the team works with clients to customize and create a hairstyle, cut and color that brings out their inner "star." They also provide the education to help recreate the look each day, because they want the salon experience to exceed expectations. Visit the Tangi's Salon Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/TANGIS-SALON-WEST-CHESTER-OH.

Shear Genius Salon in Norwalk, Conn., (www.shear-genius-salon.com) is also a two-time Spectrum Award winner. Shear Genius is an upscale boutique salon designed to offer clients the "me time" they want and deserve with a full array of hair care services. Each visit begins with a full consultation and the creation of a personalized look to compliment face shape, features, colors and lifestyle. The team is focused on providing an exceptional experience that exceeds expectations. Visit the salon's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/SHEAR-GENIUS-SALON-NORWALK-CT.

CBN provides the results of its research to the public and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings to consumers and business owners on a rolling annual basis.

"Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best," says CBN Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Star Page." Check www.CityBeatNews.com to verify if a company has earned CBN's independently researched Spectrum Award.

"The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

Contact
Jamie Rawcliffe
***@citybeatnews.com
End
Source:
Email:***@citybeatnews.com Email Verified
Tags:Spectrum Award, City Beat News, Salons And Day Spas
Industry:Beauty
Location:Lapeer - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
City Beat News PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share