Nick D'Amico Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates
Manager of the Coppell office, Robert DeLeon spoke highly of Mr. D'Amico, "I'm proud to have Mr. D' Amico join our growing team. He is a young talented professional with excellent work ethics. I'm very confident Mr. D'Amico's business will soon grow tremendously here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."
A Texas native, Mr. D'Amico was raised in Coppell, TX. He earned a Bachelor's degree in History from The University of Texas at Austin and is a member of Flight Young Professionals and First United Methodist. In his spare time, he enjoys watching and playing sports, partaking in various fitness activities, and reading novels.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Nick D'Amico can be contacted at the Coppell office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.523.4336 or via email at ndamico@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.nicksellstx.com.
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
