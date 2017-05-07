Nick D'Amico Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
Nick D'Amico Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
COPPELL, Texas - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates welcomes Nick D'Amico to the Coppell office. He brings over three years of real estate experience. Prior to real estate, Mr. D'Amico worked in client relations where he excelled in superior customer service and fulfilling their needs. "My experience has taught me how to communicate effectively and I'm ready to take my next step in building my career with RE/MAX DFW Associates," stated Mr. D'Amico.

Manager of the Coppell office, Robert DeLeon spoke highly of Mr. D'Amico, "I'm proud to have Mr. D' Amico join our growing team. He is a young talented professional with excellent work ethics. I'm very confident Mr. D'Amico's business will soon grow tremendously here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."

A Texas native, Mr. D'Amico was raised in Coppell, TX. He earned a Bachelor's degree in History from The University of Texas at Austin and is a member of Flight Young Professionals and First United Methodist. In his spare time, he enjoys watching and playing sports, partaking in various fitness activities, and reading novels.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Nick D'Amico can be contacted at the Coppell office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.523.4336 or via email at ndamico@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.nicksellstx.com.

