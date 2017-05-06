 
News By Tag
* SAP TRM
* Treasury Management
* Sap Conference
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Birmingham
  West Midlands
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876


International SAP Conference for Treasury Management

Treasury of Tomorrow. Connected. Live. Reimagined. T.A. Cook is delighted to announce the International SAP Conference for Treasury Management, taking place in Prague, Czech Republic.
 
BIRMINGHAM, England - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- This two day event (11-13, July, 2017) offers the perfect opportunity to explore how current business processes can be reimagined to elevate treasury operations. SAP solutions can help to prepare organizations to make the leap towards digital transformation thus gaining better control over treasury management - maximizing visibility into cash flow, liquidity and risk.

The event will kick off with 1 full-day and 6 half-day, deep-dive, pre-conference workshops. Topics to be covered will include: Reimagining Treasury Management with SAP Solutions, S 4/HANA, Hedge Management & Hedge Accounting, Central Finance and SAP GRC Solutions and more. Each workshop offers a unique opportunity to address challenges and gain valuable guidance from some of the most knowledgeable experts on SAP applications.

The workshops will be followed by the main conference, with sessions covering key topics such as:

Digital Transformation
Blockchain
FX Risk Management
IFRS Regulation
Payments
Hedge Management
Supply Chain Finance
Commodity Management
Business model
Trade Management
Cyber Crime

Hear implementation case studies from international SAP customers including but not limited to: Coca Cola, August Storck KG, Akzo Nobel, Smurfit Kappa, Mondelez International, Givaudan and more!

Also on offer will be SAP solution update sessions; interactive micro-forums covering innovation, technology and compliance; a vibrant exhibition showcasing SAP implementation partners and a not-to-be-missed evening celebration!

Visit the official web site to download the conference brochure, find out more information about the event and register:  http://uk.tacook.com/saptreasury

Contact
Jessica Southwell
TA Cook Consultants
***@tacook.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tacook.com
Posted By:***@tacook.com Email Verified
Tags:SAP TRM, Treasury Management, Sap Conference
Industry:Finance
Location:Birmingham - West Midlands - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TA Cook News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share