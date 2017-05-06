News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
International SAP Conference for Treasury Management
Treasury of Tomorrow. Connected. Live. Reimagined. T.A. Cook is delighted to announce the International SAP Conference for Treasury Management, taking place in Prague, Czech Republic.
The event will kick off with 1 full-day and 6 half-day, deep-dive, pre-conference workshops. Topics to be covered will include: Reimagining Treasury Management with SAP Solutions, S 4/HANA, Hedge Management & Hedge Accounting, Central Finance and SAP GRC Solutions and more. Each workshop offers a unique opportunity to address challenges and gain valuable guidance from some of the most knowledgeable experts on SAP applications.
The workshops will be followed by the main conference, with sessions covering key topics such as:
Digital Transformation
Blockchain
FX Risk Management
IFRS Regulation
Payments
Hedge Management
Supply Chain Finance
Commodity Management
Business model
Trade Management
Cyber Crime
Hear implementation case studies from international SAP customers including but not limited to: Coca Cola, August Storck KG, Akzo Nobel, Smurfit Kappa, Mondelez International, Givaudan and more!
Also on offer will be SAP solution update sessions; interactive micro-forums covering innovation, technology and compliance; a vibrant exhibition showcasing SAP implementation partners and a not-to-be-missed evening celebration!
Visit the official web site to download the conference brochure, find out more information about the event and register: http://uk.tacook.com/
Contact
Jessica Southwell
TA Cook Consultants
***@tacook.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse