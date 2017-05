Treasury of Tomorrow. Connected. Live. Reimagined. T.A. Cook is delighted to announce the International SAP Conference for Treasury Management, taking place in Prague, Czech Republic.

-- This two day event (11-13, July, 2017) offers the perfect opportunity to explore how current business processes can be reimagined to elevate treasury operations. SAP solutions can help to prepare organizations to make the leap towards digital transformation thus gaining better control over treasury management - maximizing visibility into cash flow, liquidity and risk.The event will kick off with 1 full-day and 6 half-day, deep-dive, pre-conference workshops. Topics to be covered will include: Reimagining Treasury Management with SAP Solutions, S 4/HANA, Hedge Management & Hedge Accounting, Central Finance and SAP GRC Solutions and more. Each workshop offers a unique opportunity to address challenges and gain valuable guidance from some of the most knowledgeable experts on SAP applications.The workshops will be followed by the main conference, with sessions covering key topics such as:Digital TransformationBlockchainFX Risk ManagementIFRS RegulationPaymentsHedge ManagementSupply Chain FinanceCommodity ManagementBusiness modelTrade ManagementCyber CrimeHear implementation case studies from international SAP customers including but not limited to: Coca Cola, August Storck KG, Akzo Nobel, Smurfit Kappa, Mondelez International, Givaudan and more!Also on offer will be SAP solution update sessions; interactive micro-forums covering innovation, technology and compliance; a vibrant exhibition showcasing SAP implementation partners and a not-to-be-missed evening celebration!Visit the official web site to download the conference brochure, find out more information about the event and register: http://uk.tacook.com/ saptreasury