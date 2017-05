4th Annual Movement in the Park on Sunday, May 21

dawn

-- Dawn Baker and Fleet Feet SportsPresent Movement in the ParkZumba, Walk, Run, Dance! It doesn't matter how you move … just move!Join the fourth annual "Movement in the Park," a health and wellness fair for all ages on Sunday, May 21, 2 – 5 p.m. in Forsyth Park.Participants may take part in the "Dawning of a Miracle Mile" (a one mile walk/run), Zumba, line dancing, activities for kids, health screenings, vendors, refreshments, fun and more.Sponsored by news anchor and author Dawn Baker and Fleet Feet Sports Savannah, the health and wellness fair benefits Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy, which provides life-changing programs, activities and experiences for young women to help them become more successful in their personal and professional lives. The leadership academy is open to high school sophomores and juniors in Chatham, Bryan and Liberty Counties. A suggested donation for "Movement in the Park Health and Wellness Fair" is $10 for adults and $1 for students. For questions or additional information, please call (912) 232-6048 or (912) 721-7388. You may also email us at: contactus@dawnbakeronline.com.MEDIA CONTACTContact: Lula L. Baker, Public Relations ManagerPhone: 912-232-6048 or (912) 721-7388Email: contactus@dawnbakeronline.com or http://dawnbakeronline.com/