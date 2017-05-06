 
Industry News





4th Annual Movement in the Park on Sunday, May 21

 
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Dawn Baker and Fleet Feet Sports
Present Movement in the Park
Zumba, Walk, Run, Dance! It doesn't matter how you move … just move!

Join the fourth annual "Movement in the Park," a health and wellness fair for all ages on Sunday, May 21, 2 – 5 p.m. in Forsyth Park.

Participants may take part in the "Dawning of a Miracle Mile" (a one mile walk/run), Zumba, line dancing, activities for kids, health screenings, vendors, refreshments, fun and more.

Sponsored by news anchor and author Dawn Baker and Fleet Feet Sports Savannah, the health and wellness fair benefits Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy, which provides life-changing programs, activities and experiences for young women to help them become more successful in their personal and professional lives. The leadership academy is open to high school sophomores and juniors in Chatham, Bryan and Liberty Counties. A suggested donation for "Movement in the Park Health and Wellness Fair" is $10 for adults and $1 for students. For questions or additional information, please call (912) 232-6048 or (912) 721-7388. You may also email us at: contactus@dawnbakeronline.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Contact: Lula L. Baker, Public Relations Manager
Phone: 912-232-6048 or (912) 721-7388
Email: contactus@dawnbakeronline.com or  http://dawnbakeronline.com/
Source:Carriage Trade Public Relations
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Movement in the Park, Forsyth Park, Dawn Baker
Industry:Health
Location:Savannah - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
