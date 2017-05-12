United Way Volusia-Flagler Could Win $10,000 in FamilyWize's "Healthy You, Happy Orlando" Campaiign

 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- FamilyWize Community Service Partnership and the United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties have announced the launch of "Healthy You, Happy Orlando," a 60-day campaign dedicated to improving the lives of Central Florida residents through prescription drug adherence and reducing monthly health costs.

Participants can vote for United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties (UWVFC) to receive $10,000 donated by FamilyWize. Those who voted for the winning local charity will be entered into a drawing to win $1,000.

To participate, residents will first download the Free FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card or app.

"We are grateful to participate in this contest that not only raises awareness about such an important resource for our residents, but also gives the United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties an opportunity to raise funds for our community," said Dennis Burns, CEO UWVFC. "We hope we can win the contest and also win $1,000 for one of our supporters."

The organizations involved in the campaign are: the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties (http://www.unitedwayvfc.org/), Heart of Florida United Way, United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties (http://www.uwls.org/), and Mental Health Association of Central Florida (https://www.mhacf.org/).

"Now more than ever, families are struggling to afford their prescriptions," said Joseph Sanginiti, president and CEO of FamilyWize. "With 'Healthy You, Happy Orlando' we are helping to raise awareness of how people can save money on their medications, even when covered by insurance, while also continuing to support our cherished community partners who make such a positive impact on local residents."

FamilyWize is a community-based organization that negotiates discounts on prescription medications on behalf of patients. These patients then receive medications at lower prices, and pharmacies see healthier and happier patients. Accepted at more than 60,000 pharmacies nationwide and covering all FDA approved prescription medications, the FamilyWize card is free to everyone and has no eligibility requirements. Since its conception, FamilyWize has helped over 10 million Americans save more than $1 billion on prescription drugs.

To participate in the "Healthy You, Happy Orlando" campaign and read the official rules, visit https://familywize.org/Orlando. Deadline to enter is June 16.

In addition to offering a free prescription discount card and app, FamilyWize also offers the Medicine Cabinet, a new feature on their website which allows users to create a personal profile and easily find the lowest price for their prescriptions. Smartphone users can download the free app at the iOS App Store and Google Play.

###

About United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties

United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations.  Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund 48 programs from 29 local partner agencies.  For more information, please visit the web-site www.UnitedWayVFC.org or call (386-253-0563) if you or someone you know needs help or wants to learn how to Give, Advocate, or Volunteer.

About FamilyWize

Since 2005, FamilyWize has helped over 10 million Americans live healthier lives by saving them more than $1 billion on prescription medications. By aggregating large groups of patients, FamilyWize advocates and negotiates for deep discounts on prescription medications which it then passes on in full to patients. FamilyWize partners with some of the most respected community groups and health care providers in the country, including United Way Worldwide, National Council for Behavioral Health, Mental Health America, and American Heart Association, among thousands of other community organizations. To use FamilyWize, download our app at https://familywize.org/free-prescription-discount-card.

Contact
Courtney Edgcomb
VP Community Impact
***@uwvfc.org
Source:United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties
Email:***@uwvfc.org Email Verified
Tags:Volusia County, Flagler County, Contest
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Daytona Beach - Florida - United States
Page Updated Last on: May 12, 2017
