Country(s)
Industry News
Evolve IP Awarded Veeam Platinum Partner Status
Company Noted for Experience and Expertise Delivering Veeam-powered Availability Services
WAYNE, Pa. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced that the company has been awarded Platinum status in the Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program, indicating Evolve IP's ability to deliver Veeam-powered availability services as part of its award-winning suite of Disaster Recovery services. Veeam is the innovative provider of solutions that deliver Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™, helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data.
The recognition from Veeam further distinguishes Evolve IP and its comprehensive suite of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Business Continuity solutions. Veeam is a critical component of Evolve IP's cloud infrastructure and managed services portfolio, which supports a range of recovery objectives and needs and includes:
• DR with Veeam Cloud Connect– A fully integrated, fast and secure way to backup, replicate and restore from Evolve IP's cloud using Veeam Cloud Connect. DRaaS VE-CC ensures the availability of mission-critical applications without the cost and complexity of building and maintaining a disaster recovery (DR) site. The solution provides fully integrated, fast, secure and compliant cloud-based DR through The Evolve IP Compliance Cloud™.
• Backup as a Service (BaaS) – For customers utilizing Evolve IP's virtual data center, Veeam-driven Backup as a Service adds security and convenience, and features the built-in control and resiliency of an enterprise-class computing environment, the scalability and flexibility of a private cloud, and a team of Evolve IP experts to help setup, monitor, manage, configure and test backups.
• Managed Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) - Managed DRaaS enables Veeam customers to outsource the run book development, setup, configuration, testing and management of their Evolve IP disaster recovery solution. In addition to ongoing monitoring and scheduled testing, Evolve IP support is available 24x7x365 to manage the failover process when a disaster is declared.
"We are excited to recognize the excellence that Evolve IP brings to the DRaaS market, and now as a Veeam Platinum Partner," said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President, Cloud and Service Provider Sales, North America, at Veeam. "I expect that our joint backup and replication initiatives within the market will help both organizations expand our market presence across North America."
"We are very pleased to have been awarded Platinum partner status by Veeam and look forward to growing our already strong relationship,"
Evolve IP's recognition from Veeam supports the company's ongoing commitment to being in the top tier of cloud providers with today's leading technology firms. Previously, Evolve IP has been awarded recognitions including: Elite Nimble Storage Service Provider, VMware VSPP, Microsoft CSP, Polycom Platinum Provider, multiple Cisco notations, and EMC CSP along with many others. For an up-to-date list of Evolve IP's partner certifications please click here.
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including disaster recovery, contact centers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, IaaS, and more, are deployed by more than 1,400 commercial business accounts with nearly 200,000 users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse