Local Heating and Air Conditioning Company Among Best Places to Work in the Washington D.C. Market

 
 
ASHBURN, Va. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Modern Mechanical One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning® (One Hour) in Ashburn is proud to be named to the latest Best Places to Work list published by the Washington Business Journal. With 35 employees on staff, this locally and independently owned and operated franchise is paving the way in the Northern Virginia region as a great employer, a top choice for heating and air conditioning services and a community service leader.

"It is an honor to be recognized in this prestigous award and to validate what our employees think of us as a company," said Shawn Mitchell, owner, One Hour. "Our employees are our top ambassadors, and we want to ensure they have a happy and healthy work environment."

The Best Places to Work in Greater Washington list recognizes companies that go above and beyond to create an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. Companies are judged based on the results of an employee survey administered by Quantum Market Research. The survey evaluates many factors, including team effectiveness, retention, employee alignment with company goals, manager effectiveness, work engagement, communication and resources. A company must have a minimum of 10 employees to qualify and each company is asked to complete and submit employee surveys to determine the final rankings.  The final rankings will be announced on June 22.

For more information on this One Hour serving the Greater Washington area, visit https://www.modernmec.com/.

###

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning® is currently ranked as the #1 HVAC franchise in Entrepreneur magazine's annual Franchise 500 (January 2017.)  One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning puts an emphasis on trust, customer service and courtesy.  Franchised One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning locations are independently owned and operated businesses. One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is part of the Direct Energy family of brands. ©2017 Clockwork IP, LLC

Sharon Wright
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
