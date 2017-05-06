News By Tag
Local Heating and Air Conditioning Company Among Best Places to Work in the Washington D.C. Market
"It is an honor to be recognized in this prestigous award and to validate what our employees think of us as a company," said Shawn Mitchell, owner, One Hour. "Our employees are our top ambassadors, and we want to ensure they have a happy and healthy work environment."
The Best Places to Work in Greater Washington list recognizes companies that go above and beyond to create an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. Companies are judged based on the results of an employee survey administered by Quantum Market Research. The survey evaluates many factors, including team effectiveness, retention, employee alignment with company goals, manager effectiveness, work engagement, communication and resources. A company must have a minimum of 10 employees to qualify and each company is asked to complete and submit employee surveys to determine the final rankings. The final rankings will be announced on June 22.
For more information on this One Hour serving the Greater Washington area, visit https://www.modernmec.com/
Sharon Wright
***@modernmec.com
