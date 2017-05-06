Triumph Donnelly Studios Signs Karolina Muller to Exec Produce and Jalen Harrison for VV Fashions

Super Model / Actress and Cast Member of Vendetta Vette Karolina Muller to be an Exec Producer and Jalen Harrison Fashion Designer will Design the Vendetta Vette Fashions for the Official Movie Trailer.

Entertainment NewsTriumph Donnelly Studios LLCRelease: Triumph Donnelly Studios Signs Cast Member for the Vendetta Vette Movie Trailer, Cast Member Karolina Muller to be an Executive Producer along with DJ Donnelly. Donnelly stated today" Karolina Muller has a vast array of talents and this will be her first Executive Producers Title on a Film Project for the Vendetta Vette Trailer now in pre-productions for late 2017 Donnelly stated"." By having Karolina Muller attached as an Executive Producer who will work with Myself on every aspect of this productions will bring her vast knowledge to the table so this great project can proceed further, it is great to have Karolina on the team for both her role as Karina and now as an Executive Producer, Donnelly stated."Announced today as well Triumph Donnelly Studios has signed upcoming Fashion Designer Jalen Harrison from Los Angeles. Donnelly stated today" Jalen Harrison as an Up and Coming Fashion Designer will bring his vast fashion background to the table for the Vendetta Vette Fashions for the Cast in the Trailer, his Designs are new and freash and Jalen's designed Catsuits will be great and very Marketable for the Female Fans of Vendetta Vette, Donnelly stated".