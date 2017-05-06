News By Tag
* Remodeler Best Practices
* Custom Home Builder Consultant
* Remodeler business management
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs Teams with the Aspire Institute
To Host Advanced Business Practices Workshop "Where Does Profit Really Come From?" in Colorado Springs, CO on June 20th
The workshop will address key areas in the professional builder's business including how different business models affect profitability, differentiating from the competition, attracting the right customers in the digital age as well as finding, hiring and keeping top employees in a challenging hiring market.
"I designed this class to explore how simple, small changes in a contractor's business model can make a substantial difference in how easily profits flow," said Aspire Institute founder and CEO, Ken Brookings.
After attending the workshop, Andy Steinborn, co-owner of Tajo-One, said, "The program is eye opening if you have a building, remodeling or construction business. The presenters were excellent and on the money. The analysis was right on and the information was excellent and gets you to look at your operation from a different point of view."
The workshop will be held at the Double Tree Colorado Springs on June 20th from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm. The normal price is $295 per company, covering all owners, spouses and senior managers. On behalf of the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs, a limited number of scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. CSHBA members receive special $145 pricing. To learn more or reserve seats visit www.AspireWorkshop.com or call The Aspire Institute at 888-252-8998.
MORE: For over 20 years the Aspire Institute has been helping the owners and leaders of small businesses achieve new levels of success. We focus on helping those who are expert in their craft become equally powerful as professional business operators.
MORE INFO:
www.TheAspireInstitute.com
CSHBA: http://www.cshba.com
Contact
Mitchell Fullerton
8882528998
mitchell@theaspireinstitute.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse