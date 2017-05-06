News By Tag
Small Business Paycheck Calculator ezPaycheck Updated with New Tax Reports
ezPaycheck payroll software has been updated with the new reports to help small businesses file federal and local tax forms. Get the details by visiting www.halfpricesoft.com.
ezPaycheck software speed up the payroll tax calculation and paycheck printing for thousands of US businesses for more than one decades. The new edition has been updated with the new tax tools to help small business handle local taxes.
"ezPaycheck has just released a new version to include the new tax tools to help business file federal, state and local forms. " explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com
The main features include:
- Offers no cost live chat, email and remote access for customer support for software product
- Supports differential pay rates within the company
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay periods
- Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks
- Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3
- Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network for multiple users
Priced from $89 per calendar year, ezPaycheck is affordable for any business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
Accountants are welcome to test drive ezPaycheck payroll software at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About Halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.
