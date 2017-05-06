News By Tag
MyStemKits™ Becomes Part of Konica Minolta's New K-12 Classroom Solution
"That's why we're so excited to be part of Konica Minolta's new K-12 education solution that will include Dremel 3D printers and MyStemKits curricula", said Laron Walker, President of MyStemKits, LLC. "3D printing can now be used in-classroom with ready-to-print kits and standards-driven lessons that cover the gamut, from tangible models of complex concepts to design and engineering challenges."
Konica Minolta believes that with this solution, "students become engaged in relevant learning scenarios that encourage the essential skill of problem solving, collaboration, communication, clear and critical thinking as well as developing core academic knowledge."
With this innovative solution, the classroom experience becomes both increasingly interactive and more practical, preparing students to design, problem solve, and execute solutions to real-world problems so that they can fulfill the workforce demands of the upcoming decades.
About Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com/)
About MyStemKits
Providing the largest library of 3D printable kits and curriculum designed for K-12 education, MyStemKits develops curriculum for standards-driven instruction and 3D-printable manipulatives to create an end-to-end STEM solution. Their focus on real-world, hands-on learning has been designed to promote deep conceptual understanding so students are equipped to succeed in the 21st century. Follow @MyStemKits for more about their Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics kits, curriculum, and 3D printing or visit www.mystemkits.com to view their kit gallery, learn 3D printing tips and techniques, and understand more about the benefits of 3D printing. To see some of the exciting learning activities MyStemKits participates in, visit them at https://www.facebook.com/
