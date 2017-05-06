 
Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876

MyStemKits™ Becomes Part of Konica Minolta's New K-12 Classroom Solution

 
 
3D-Printable Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Kits
3D-Printable Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Kits
 
ATLANTA - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- 3D printing has been popular among the maker movement for years, but Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA, Inc. is focusing on making it more mainstream in the K-12 classroom.  On May 4, Konica Minolta announced that they have partnered with Dremel for 3D printers and MyStemKits for curricula to offer new 3D education bundles.  Together, the companies combine engineering expertise, cutting-edge 3D printing technology, and standards-driven lessons that are designed by and for teachers. The MyStemKits curricula are currently aligned to the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and Common Core Standards as well as individual state standards.

"That's why we're so excited to be part of Konica Minolta's new K-12 education solution that will include Dremel 3D printers and MyStemKits curricula", said Laron Walker, President of MyStemKits, LLC.  "3D printing can now be used in-classroom with ready-to-print kits and standards-driven lessons that cover the gamut, from tangible models of complex concepts to design and engineering challenges."

Konica Minolta believes that with this solution, "students become engaged in relevant learning scenarios that encourage the essential skill of problem solving, collaboration, communication, clear and critical thinking as well as developing core academic knowledge."

With this innovative solution, the classroom experience becomes both increasingly interactive and more practical, preparing students to design, problem solve, and execute solutions to real-world problems so that they can fulfill the workforce demands of the upcoming decades.

About Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future (www.reshapework.com/). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services, and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Our All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 10 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2016 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on facebook.com/KonicaMinoltaUS and Twitter  @KonicaMinoltaUS (https://twitter.com/KonicaMinoltaUS).


About MyStemKits
Providing the largest library of 3D printable kits and curriculum designed for K-12 education, MyStemKits develops curriculum for standards-driven instruction and 3D-printable manipulatives to create an end-to-end STEM solution. Their focus on real-world, hands-on learning has been designed to promote deep conceptual understanding so students are equipped to succeed in the 21st century. Follow @MyStemKits for more about their Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics kits, curriculum, and 3D printing or visit www.mystemkits.com to view their kit gallery, learn 3D printing tips and techniques, and understand more about the benefits of 3D printing. To see some of the exciting learning activities MyStemKits participates in, visit them at https://www.facebook.com/mystemkits.

Hannah Olson
***@mystemkits.com
Click to Share