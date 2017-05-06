 
Industry News





New Business Book Summary Available for Simply Brilliant

 
 
Simply Brilliant
Simply Brilliant
IPSWICH, Mass. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Too many business professionals labor under the misconception that creativity and innovation are special skills that only "artistic types" possess. In Simply Brilliant, Bernhard Schroeder argues that everyone has the potential to be creative, and that businesses that fail to unlock this potential in their employees miss a major competitive opportunity. He outlines steps companies can take to foster creativity and also details proven brainstorming strategies.

The author believes that:

• Myths of creativity and innovation imply that only certain people are creative, and that creativity is a magical, inexplicable force. However, everyone has creative potential that businesses can harness.

• The CreativityWorks Framework enhances the creativity within an organization by focusing on problem solving. The framework's four key elements are a growth mindset, a conducive environment, the right physical habitat, and effective brainstorming tools.

• The growth mindset is critical to thinking "outside the box." It promotes curiosity and drives innovation.

• The culture and leadership of an organization can promote creativity. Policies that enhance communication, risk taking, and teamwork yield a more energized and dynamic workforce.

• A properly conceived workspace, or habitat, can foster creativity.

• Teamwork brings diverse and complementary viewpoints together to forge fresh perspectives-the underpinnings of creativity and innovation.

• Brainstorming is often misunderstood and poorly executed. When proven idea generation frameworks are used, brainstorming is highly effective.

To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
Source:EBSCO
Email:***@ebsco.com
Posted By:***@ebsco.com Email Verified
Tags:Creative Ability, Creative Thinking, Innovation
Industry:Business
Location:Ipswich - Massachusetts - United States
