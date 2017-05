New Business Book Summary Available for Simply Brilliant

Simply Brilliant

End

-- Too many business professionals labor under the misconception that creativity and innovation are special skills that only "artistic types" possess. In, Bernhard Schroeder argues that everyone has the potential to be creative, and that businesses that fail to unlock this potential in their employees miss a major competitive opportunity. He outlines steps companies can take to foster creativity and also details proven brainstorming strategies.The author believes that:imply that only certain people are creative, and that creativity is a magical, inexplicable force. However, everyone has creative potential that businesses can harness.enhances the creativity within an organization by focusing on problem solving. The framework's four key elements are a growth mindset, a conducive environment, the right physical habitat, and effective brainstorming tools.• Theis critical to thinking "outside the box." It promotes curiosity and drives innovation.• The culture and leadership of an organization can promote creativity. Policies that enhance communication, risk taking, and teamwork yield a more energized and dynamic workforce.• A properly conceived workspace, or, can foster creativity.• Teamwork brings diverse and complementary viewpoints together to forge fresh perspectives-the underpinnings of creativity and innovation.is often misunderstood and poorly executed. When proven idea generation frameworks are used, brainstorming is highly effective.To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com