New Business Book Summary Available for Simply Brilliant
The author believes that:
• Myths of creativity and innovation imply that only certain people are creative, and that creativity is a magical, inexplicable force. However, everyone has creative potential that businesses can harness.
• The CreativityWorks Framework enhances the creativity within an organization by focusing on problem solving. The framework's four key elements are a growth mindset, a conducive environment, the right physical habitat, and effective brainstorming tools.
• The growth mindset is critical to thinking "outside the box." It promotes curiosity and drives innovation.
• The culture and leadership of an organization can promote creativity. Policies that enhance communication, risk taking, and teamwork yield a more energized and dynamic workforce.
• A properly conceived workspace, or habitat, can foster creativity.
• Teamwork brings diverse and complementary viewpoints together to forge fresh perspectives-
• Brainstorming is often misunderstood and poorly executed. When proven idea generation frameworks are used, brainstorming is highly effective.
