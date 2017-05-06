News By Tag
Missouri State Championship Mountain Bike Races Coming to Warsaw
Mac Vorce, owner of Truman Lake Bikes, has organized the event and says, "The Mountain Bike Park offers riders scenic downhills, climbs, and single track action, allowing for a more challenging ride". This is the second consecutive year Warsaw has hosted the race. Vorce goes on to say, "our focus is to grow mountain biking in Missouri and increase the number of riders who come to our track to ride in the championship and come back just for fun".
The Missouri State Championship Mountain Bike Races are sanctioned by USA Cycling. Riders will be able to qualify to compete at the USA Cycling National Championship. Categories will be Cat 1 and Marathon – 1/3 of the field gets 70% payout with a minimum of 9 riders to pay 3 deep per age bracket and Cat 2 - $75 for overall. Registration fees are free for non-competitive kids, Junior 18 under $10, Cat 2, 3 & 4 $25, Marathon $35 and Cat 1 $35. There is a one day license fee for all unlicensed riders of $10.
You can register for the race at http://downanddirty.itsyourrace.com/
The race is sponsored by local businesses and promoted by the Benton County Tourism & Recreation Commission and Osage Lakes Greenway Corporation proceeds going to the continuing development of the Benton County trail systems.
About Truman Lake Mountain Bike Park
Truman Lake Mountain Bike Park is located on the Army Corp of Engineer's land overlooking beautiful Truman Lake. Located just three miles from downtown Warsaw, this park is designed for riders of all ages and skill levels. The park is open dawn to dusk and offers scenic downhills, challenging climbs, and sweet single tracks.
About Benton County Tourism & Recreation
Benton County Tourism & Recreation is a non-profit organization which promotes tourism in Benton County, MO. To learn more about Benton County, events and lodging options, visit www.visitbentoncomo.com or call us at 660-438-2090.
About Osage Lakes Greenway Corporation
Osage Lakes Greenway Corporation is a non-profit organization that promotes, manages and develops our growing county-wide trail system.
Contact
Lynette Stokes, Assistant Director
***@visitbentoncomo.com
