Launch of KTools OST to PST Converter with Office365 Migrating Support

The release informs about the KTools OST to PST Converter update version that recently took place. It brought forward an upgraded move Office 365 option for OST data management.

End

-- The handout is issued to officially announce the release of KTools OST to PST Converter, which recently got updated with enhanced features to move converted OST file in Office 365. This launch of updated version will set new standard in the domain of OST management because of its efficiency in dealing with the queries related to how to migrate OST to Office 365 data by maintaining the integrity.Reportedly, OST File Converter software is a proficient utility in recovering the inaccessible Microsoft Exchange/Outlook OST file and save the data in PST or other file format accordingly. The application is upgraded with mainly two important option that includes Split OST (by size and folder), and transfer option for migrating OST to Office 365. These updated options make easy for users for the management of Outlook/Exchange OST offline data in a sufficient manner. Other useful features that are offered by the OST to PST converter utility are:• Facility to split large size OST file by folder.• Recover inaccessible, encrypted and password-protected OST• Option to convert OST files at once without data loss.• Option of OST exporting option to PST, EML, MSG, PDF etc.• No Outlook and Exchange connectivity is required for conversion• Accessible on Windows 10 and all the below editions of OS.Reportedly, timely upgrades and thorough software demo and testing are amongst the reasons responsible for a capable performance. As per the Director of Development Team, quoted "There have been many strong competitions in the past, there still are in the present, and there are going to be more in the future. Nevertheless, our slogan keeps us going without any problem and makes us the users' first choice. Being a highly preferred brand name of software provider in a online market that features innumerous such brands claiming to render similar services takes a lot of effort. And we have with our endeavor and authentic solutions build a trust base amongst users that is bottomless. KTools OST to PST Converter is amongst those major products our brand describes that serves as a firm base for the company. The tool is being updated with a new file migrating option for Office365. It makes easy for users to repair and convert OST to PST, EML or more options within few moments only. Moreover, the application also offers an option to split large size OST file according to folder by preserving the data integrity."In addition, KTools OST to PST converter utility is compatible with all MS Windows versions and compatible with both 32 & 64-bit edition. Moreover, the utility splits large OST files without Outlook/Exchange connectivity. No any technical knowledge is required to utilize the software.: The organization has contributed numerous trendsetting softwares into the market. OST to PST Converter is amongst the same valuable list of products that recently got updated to version with major enhancements.