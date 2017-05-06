News By Tag
GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE nabs Official Selection of the RIP Horror Film Festival
Big laughs are heading to the screen as Horror/Comedy GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE becomes an Official Selection of this year's RIP Horror Film Festival
The film--Blair's follow-up to his award-winning DEADLY REVISIONS--is a fast-paced, wacky romp in the vein of Shaun of the Dead and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil involving a friendly backyard gathering that goes awry when an unexpected guest arrives. With a pickaxe. And an attitude. It's a hilarious brew of murder, mirth and mayhem that Search My Trash Filmsite declared "Hilarious!"
The RIP Horror Film Festival (a member of the Independent Cinema Foundation & Festival Academy) is run by founder L.J. Rivera and has been going strong for years. It offers horror fans and filmmakers a plethora of screenings, panels, celebrity guests, parties and awards, priding its ongoing effort to include both established and up-and-coming horror producers, directors and actors to the proceedings.
"I'm very excited to be a part of the festival," Blair said. "I've been before and it's always a terrific vibe: the mood is festive and infectious, with everyone feeling welcome and celebrating in the spirit of family--a family of people who are passionate about a genre that is often misaligned and misunderstood. I think GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE will fit right in."
Opportunities to get the film screened at other festivals are in motion and more cities and venues will be announced in the coming months. Fans can be a part of that process by going to http://www.GardenPartyMassacreFilm.comand making a donation in a festival's name; the donated funds will go directly to that festival's entrance and related fees. "We can't guarantee we'll get accepted to every festival, of course," Blair reminds us. "But we'll do our killer best!"
GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is a PIX/SEE Productions film starring Andy Gates ("Grimm"), Nichole Bagby ("ON The Rocks"), Lise Hart ("Deadly Revisions"), Gregory Blair ("Love That Girl"), Dawna Lee Heising ("Samurai Cop2: Deadly Vengeance"), Matt Weinglass ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!") and David Leeper.
