Church's Chicken® Presents Distribution Center of the Year Award to PFG

Richmond-Based Performance Food Group Selected Based on Top Quality and Performance
 
 
ATLANTA - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Church's Chicken (http://www.churchs.com/), the global quick service restaurant chain of chicken passionates serving chicken passionates, announced today that it has awarded Performance Food Group (http://www.pfgc.com/) (PFG Little Rock) with its prestigious Distribution Center of the Year Award for 2016. PFG, based in Richmond, VA, delivers more than 150,000 food and related products to customers across the United States and has been servicing Church's® since 2015.

PFG's Little Rock distribution center was selected from among 14 distribution centers supporting the Church's system based on Church's Distribution Center Performance Evaluation, which examines a number of key performance attributes related to the delivery of the Church's brand to its restaurants and guests. The evaluation produces individual distribution center scores for freshness, quality, safety, inventory management and other key performance indicators (KPIs). The distributor achieving the highest score receives the award.

"We are thrilled to present this year's award to PFG Little Rock," said Barry Barnett (http://www.churchs.com/about.php), Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain & Purchasing. "PFG exemplifies values that are closely aligned with Church's, helping us fulfill our purpose of making great chicken experiences that guest love."

Executives from Church's were on-hand at PFG's Little Rock distribution center to present the award to PFG's management team.

"We are beyond honored to receive the Distribution Center of the Year Award from Church's," said Joe Copeland, President, PFG Little Rock. "PFG has been servicing the food service industry for many years over which time we've gained a reputation for exemplary quality and service. We are happy to be recognized as a partner in Church's ongoing success."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.
