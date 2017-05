Richmond-Based Performance Food Group Selected Based on Top Quality and Performance

--(http://www.churchs.com/), the global quick service restaurant chain of chicken passionates serving chicken passionates, announced today that it has awarded Performance Food Group (http://www.pfgc.com/)(PFG Little Rock) with its prestigious Distribution Center of the Year Award for 2016. PFG, based in Richmond, VA, delivers more than 150,000 food and related products to customers across the United States and has been servicing® since 2015.PFG's Little Rock distribution center was selected from among 14 distribution centers supporting thesystem based onDistribution Center Performance Evaluation, which examines a number of key performance attributes related to the delivery of thebrand to its restaurants and guests. The evaluation produces individual distribution center scores for freshness, quality, safety, inventory management and other key performance indicators (KPIs). The distributor achieving the highest score receives the award."We are thrilled to present this year's award to PFG Little Rock," said Barry Barnett ( http://www.churchs.com/ about.php ), Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain & Purchasing. "PFG exemplifies values that are closely aligned with, helping us fulfill our purpose of making great chicken experiences that guest love."Executives fromwere on-hand at PFG's Little Rock distribution center to present the award to PFG's management team."We are beyond honored to receive the Distribution Center of the Year Award from," said Joe Copeland, President, PFG Little Rock. "PFG has been servicing the food service industry for many years over which time we've gained a reputation for exemplary quality and service. We are happy to be recognized as a partner inongoing success."Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church,is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world.specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded,, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value.(along with its sister brandoutside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com . Followon Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.