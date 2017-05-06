News By Tag
Church's Chicken® Presents Distribution Center of the Year Award to PFG
Richmond-Based Performance Food Group Selected Based on Top Quality and Performance
PFG's Little Rock distribution center was selected from among 14 distribution centers supporting the Church's system based on Church's Distribution Center Performance Evaluation, which examines a number of key performance attributes related to the delivery of the Church's brand to its restaurants and guests. The evaluation produces individual distribution center scores for freshness, quality, safety, inventory management and other key performance indicators (KPIs). The distributor achieving the highest score receives the award.
"We are thrilled to present this year's award to PFG Little Rock," said Barry Barnett (http://www.churchs.com/
Executives from Church's were on-hand at PFG's Little Rock distribution center to present the award to PFG's management team.
"We are beyond honored to receive the Distribution Center of the Year Award from Church's," said Joe Copeland, President, PFG Little Rock. "PFG has been servicing the food service industry for many years over which time we've gained a reputation for exemplary quality and service. We are happy to be recognized as a partner in Church's ongoing success."
About Church's Chicken®
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
