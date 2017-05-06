News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Keys-Things to Do in Key West
Here are some wonderful things to do in Key West:
● Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park. When you visit Key West, this destination is an absolute must. After all, where else can you walk through living history, picnic, soak up the sun, fish, bike, and hike all in one day, in one location? The Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park boasts all of this and more.
● Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory. This is the place for those who love these delightful, colorful creatures. Stroll through the enormous 5,000 square-foot aviary and enjoy all the different butterfly and vegetation species. It's a quiet place to enjoy some peace of mind while revitalizing on the serene settings.
● Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum. Probably the most famous resident ever to call Key West home is legendary author Ernest Hemingway. Some of his best work was created right in this historic location. And, it's also famous for being the first residence with indoor plumbing. It simply must be experienced in person.
● Harry S. Truman Little White House. Originally serving as a military headquarters in the 1890's, this presidential retreat became a winter vacation property for the former president. It's rich with history and it continued to serve as a getaway for other presidents, as well.
● Key West Lighthouse and Keeper's Quarters Museum. What would a trip to Key West be without taking in one of the best nautical destinations?
As you can see, there's a lot to see and do in Key West. So don't miss the many opportunities.
Fred Mullins, P.A. holds an MBA, B.S., real estate license United States Coast Guard Master Captain's license and commercial pilot's license. With over 20years of cross functional experience in real estate, international asset management, and construction management, Fred's experience places him as one of the top real estate professionals in the Florida Keys.For help with buying or selling Real Estate in the Lower Florida Keys,see http://www.lowerkeys-
Contact
The Mullins Team
***@bellsouth.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse