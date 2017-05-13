 
Industry News





Baymont Inn & Suites Mishawaka South Bend Area now open

The Baymont Inn & Suites Mishawaka is now open. After renovations and standard changes, we reopen as the Baymont Inn & Suites Mishawaka (South Bend IN area)
 
 
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The newly renovated Baymont Inn & Suites Mishawaka (South Bend Area) is currently open and accepting reservations for the Notre Dame Graduation weekend May 19 - 20, 2017.

With new bedding, upgraded breakfast products and a staff ready to welcome you, the Baymont Inn & Suites Mishawaka is now open.

Enjoy daily hot breakfast

Whether you're looking to grab a quick bite for the road, or enjoy a cup of coffee while reading the morning newspaper, you'll find everything you need here including waffles, cereal, hot coffee, chilled orange juice and the Hometown Host to make you feel welcomed.

At Baymont Inn & Suites, we know how comforting it is to feel like you're in familiar territory, especially when you're away from home.

Fitness center & pool

You'll find a fully equipped, free fitness room at the Baymont Inn & Suites Mishawaka hotel to help you stay fit while traveling. At our property you'll also find an indoor pool open regardless of weather conditions outside!

Wyndham Rewards

When you stay at Baymont Inn & Suites, you can earn Wyndham Rewards points redeemable for FREE NIGHTS, flights, gift cards and more. Join now and with just 15,000 points, you've earned a free night at over 7,800 Wyndham Rewards hotels worldwide.

Contact
Susan Dawson
***@hotmail.com
End
Source:Baymont Inn & Suites Mishawaka
Email:***@hotmail.com
