Things to Do in Islamorada in The Florida Keys

 
 
ISLAMORADA, Fla. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Per Jan Keller, Top Producing Real Estate Agent for Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real estate and owner of Kellerporterteam.com-Everything about Real Estate in Islamorada and the Upper Keys,"Although only 20 miles in length and amazingly a small and narrow as 150 wide in some locations, Islamorada is actually a chain of islands in the Florida Keys which formally incorporated in late 1997. But, it's home to much to see and do, aside from its well-known beaches, fishing, scuba diving, snorkeling, sailing, sunsets, and much more.

Here are just some of the things to do in Islamorada:

●      Visit the parks. Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park, Library Beach Park, Founders Park, and Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park are all located in Islamorada. And, each has something unique and fun to offer visitors. So, when you go to Islamorada, take some time to smell the proverbial roses and enjoy these wonderful natural beauties.

●      Explore until your heart's content. Islamorada is not only home to some great parks, it's also home to shipwrecks and mangroves. You'll find these intriguing to say the least. There are also a number of trails to explore in and around Islamorada.

●      Be entertained. See a dolphin show or take in a live show. Visit the Theater of the Sea to enjoy the antics of dolphins and sea lions. This is also a historic location, being the second oldest marine mammal facility on the entire globe.

●      Go back in time. Florida Keys History of Diving Museum and the Florida Keys History and Discovery Center are great places to time travel. You'll learn much about the history of the Florida Keys and diving while having fun all the while.

●      Picnic, sunbathe, and stroll about. Anne's Beach and Islamorada Library Beach are great places to soak in the sun, stroll down a boardwalk, and have a bite to eat. Take a quick dip while you're there and enjoy the wonderful water.

If you like thrills, then you might be interested in trying parasailing and/or paragliding. See Islamorada in a whole different way, from the air. And for those who like to keep things simple, there's always the Old Road Gallery, Rain Barrel Artisan Village, and Lobster Trap Art Gallery. Or, go kayaking, canoeing, or power boating. You can even hop on a personal watercraft (PWC) and explore at your own pace

  For more information about Luxury Homes for sale in the Upper Florida Keys, please contact Jan at http://www.islamoradajan.com

