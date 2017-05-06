News By Tag
JDC Group Announces New Corporate Office Location
The driving force behind this move was JDC Group's triple-digit growth over the last three years. The new office fully accommodates the internal growth JDC Group has undergone, and provides room for additional and anticipated internal growth for JDC Group as it continues to be the technology resource provider of choice for clients and consultants.
The new JDC Group corporate office provides a larger space with a modern design theme. It features an open floor plan to encourage collaboration amongst JDC Group employees and to enhance the employee experience. The increased size of the office provides additional spaces for meetings, training sessions, and events.
"We are thrilled to be able to provide our clients, consultants, and employees with this improved space," said Johannes Dorsch, JDC Group's Founder and President. "As JDC Group continues to grow, this new office space will enable us to continue providing the excellent service that our clients and consultants have come to rely upon."
JDC Group is the southeast's leading provider of top-tier technology talent with a focus on SAP and Information Technology solutions. Since 2005, JDC Group has prided itself on creating solid and sustainable relationships with its clients in order to provide them with the best possible solutions. JDC Group has created a corporate environment that consistently inspires each person who walks through their door, whether they are an employee, a consultant, or a client.
