JDC Group Announces New Corporate Office Location

 
 
ATLANTA - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- JDC Group is pleased to announce the move of its corporate office to a newly-designed office space at Two Lakeside Commons. The new office is located at 980 Hammond Drive NE, Suite 1250, Atlanta, GA 30328, adjacent to JDC Group's previous corporate office, and conveniently located near MARTA, GA 400, and I-285.

The driving force behind this move was JDC Group's triple-digit growth over the last three  years. The new office fully accommodates the internal growth JDC Group has undergone, and provides room for additional and anticipated internal growth for JDC Group as it continues to be the technology resource provider of choice for clients and consultants.

The new JDC Group corporate office provides a larger space with a modern design theme. It features an open floor plan to encourage collaboration amongst JDC Group employees and to enhance the employee experience. The increased size of the office provides additional spaces for meetings, training sessions, and events.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide our clients, consultants, and employees with this improved space," said Johannes Dorsch, JDC Group's Founder and President. "As JDC Group continues to grow, this new office space will enable us to continue providing the excellent service that our clients and consultants have come to rely upon."

JDC Group is the southeast's leading provider of top-tier technology talent with a focus on SAP and Information Technology solutions. Since 2005, JDC Group has prided itself on creating solid and sustainable relationships with its clients in order to provide them with the best possible solutions. JDC Group has created a corporate environment that consistently inspires each person who walks through their door, whether they are an employee, a consultant, or a client.

To learn more about JDC Group, please visit http://www.jdc-group.com.

