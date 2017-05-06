News By Tag
2017 Beat The Streets Benefit To Stream Live On FloWrestling Wednesday, May 17
Leading Online Broadcaster To Provide Coverage For Third Straight Year At Times Square Event
The United States men's freestyle team is highlighted by 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Snyder (Woodbine, Md./Titan Mercury WC) at 96 kg/213 lbs, 2012 Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs (Lincoln, Neb./Sunkist Kids/Nebraska Wrestling TC) at 74 kg/163 lbs. and 2016 World champion Logan Stieber (Columbus, Ohio/Titan Mercury WC/Ohio RTC), at 61 kg/134 lbs. On the women's side, 2016 Olympic gold medalist Helen Maroulis (Rockville, Md./Sunkist Kids) headlines the roster taking on Japan.
"We are proud to be working for a third straight year with Beat the Streets New York to allow fans from across the globe to enjoy this unique celebration of the sport of wrestling," said Joe Williamson, FloWrestling general manager. "FloSports offers the most comprehensive coverage of wrestling anywhere, and we couldn't be more pleased to be a part of helping spread the word of this important cause."
