2017 Beat The Streets Benefit To Stream Live On FloWrestling Wednesday, May 17

Leading Online Broadcaster To Provide Coverage For Third Straight Year At Times Square Event

Beat the Streets Wrestling Times Square

Media Contact

Jerry Milani

973-566-0870

jerry.milani@ comcast.net Jerry Milani973-566-0870

End

-- For the third straight year FloSports is excited to announce that FloWrestling (www.flowrestling.org)will once again live stream the Beat The Streets New York City event, Wednesday, May 17, from Times Square. This year's event will feature wrestlers from three Beat the Streets' city programs in addition to the featured matchup between Team USA and Team Japan.The United States men's freestyle team is highlighted by 2016 Olympic champion(Woodbine, Md./Titan Mercury WC) at 96 kg/213 lbs, 2012 Olympic champion(Lincoln, Neb./Sunkist Kids/Nebraska Wrestling TC) at 74 kg/163 lbs. and 2016 World champion(Columbus, Ohio/Titan Mercury WC/Ohio RTC), at 61 kg/134 lbs. On the women's side, 2016 Olympic gold medalist(Rockville, Md./Sunkist Kids) headlines the roster taking on Japan."We are proud to be working for a third straight year with Beat the Streets New York to allow fans from across the globe to enjoy this unique celebration of the sport of wrestling," said, FloWrestling general manager. "FloSports offers the most comprehensive coverage of wrestling anywhere, and we couldn't be more pleased to be a part of helping spread the word of this important cause."The broadcast, accessible from http://www.flowrestling.org/ event/255255- 2017-beat-the- st... , will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday with matches that highlight wrestlers from the Beat the Streets program. At 4:45 p.m., the New York City PSAL Girls Dual Meet Championships will take place, with Team Japan taking on the United States following at 6 p.m., following a special matchup between top young starsand. During the Iran vs USA match, BTSNY will present their annual outstanding awards to student athletes from the BTS program.