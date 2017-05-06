 
News By Tag
* Wrestling
* Live Stream
* Sports Media
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876

2017 Beat The Streets Benefit To Stream Live On FloWrestling Wednesday, May 17

Leading Online Broadcaster To Provide Coverage For Third Straight Year At Times Square Event
 
 
Beat the Streets Wrestling Times Square
Beat the Streets Wrestling Times Square
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wrestling
Live Stream
Sports Media

Industry:
Sports

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- For the third straight year FloSports is excited to announce that FloWrestling (www.flowrestling.org) will once again live stream the Beat The Streets New York City event, Wednesday, May 17, from Times Square. This year's event will feature wrestlers from three Beat the Streets' city programs in addition to the featured matchup between Team USA and Team Japan.

The United States men's freestyle team is highlighted by 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Snyder (Woodbine, Md./Titan Mercury WC) at 96 kg/213 lbs, 2012 Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs (Lincoln, Neb./Sunkist Kids/Nebraska Wrestling TC) at 74 kg/163 lbs. and 2016 World champion Logan Stieber (Columbus, Ohio/Titan Mercury WC/Ohio RTC), at 61 kg/134 lbs. On the women's side, 2016 Olympic gold medalist Helen Maroulis (Rockville, Md./Sunkist Kids) headlines the roster taking on Japan.

"We are proud to be working for a third straight year with Beat the Streets New York to allow fans from across the globe to enjoy this unique celebration of the sport of wrestling," said Joe Williamson, FloWrestling general manager. "FloSports offers the most comprehensive coverage of wrestling anywhere, and we couldn't be more pleased to be a part of helping spread the word of this important cause."

The broadcast, accessible from http://www.flowrestling.org/event/255255-2017-beat-the-st..., will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday with matches that highlight wrestlers from the Beat the Streets program. At 4:45 p.m., the New York City PSAL Girls Dual Meet Championships will take place, with Team Japan taking on the United States following at 6 p.m., following a special matchup between top young stars Austin DeSanto and Daton Fix. During the Iran vs USA match, BTSNY will present their annual outstanding awards to student athletes from the BTS program.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
973-566-0870
jerry.milani@comcast.net
End
Source:
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beat the Streets PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share