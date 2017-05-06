News By Tag
Capital Harvest on the Plaza (CHoP) Market Opens for Ninth Season
Fresh, local produce and goods available at the Reagan Building
A popular downtown destination, the market is open Fridays spring through fall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Ave, NW at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.
Located on the Woodrow Wilson Plaza, CHoP offers downtown DC market-goers, interested in healthy eating and cooking with fresh ingredients, the opportunity to connect with local farmers and artisans selling fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and meats, gourmet coffee beans, teas, juices, granola, olive oils, vinegars, sauces, spices, and much more.
New vendors to the market this year include Arepa Zone, Barnola, Bun'd Up, El Tenedor de Nacho, Favor Ceylon Tea, Green Almond Pantry, Mechelle's Baking Company, Chups, She Peppers, Senzu Juicery, Captain Cookie and the Milkman and Cabin Hill Farm.
"Part of our mission at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center is to create a space where locals and visitors can gather and experience the best of what our city and local region has to offer," said John P. Drew President and CEO of TCMA. "Capital Harvest on the Plaza is a great way to bring our community together to enjoy locally-produced foods while also introducing cuisines from around the world."
CHoP's mission is to foster a strong sense of community, stimulate economic development, and improve the quality of life for market-goers by providing local, sustainably sourced food and products. CHoP is sponsored by TCMA (A Drew Company), the exclusive manager of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.
For more information and market news, visit www.capitalharvestdc.com.
2017 Vendors
All Things Olive
Arepa Zone
Bakery Le Printemps
Barnola
Bun'd Up
Cabin Hill Farm
Captain Cookie and the Milkman
Chups
Delmarva Popcorn & Nut Company
Dexter's French Quarters
District Spice
El Sabor del Taco
El Tenedor de Nacho
Favor Ceylon Tea
Green Almond Pantry
Larry's Produce
Lynette's Cakes & Catering
Meatcrafters
Mechelle's Baking Company
Miller Farms
Mountain Culture Kombucha
Nitro's Creamery
Nuts To You
Rita's Crepes
Senzu Juicery
She Peppers
Sweet Pearlz Cheesecakes
The Farm Market Bakery
Tuckey's Mountain Grown
Yoga in a Bowl
Zeke's Coffee
NOTE TO EDITORS:
· Pictures and interviews are available to support this story.
· Market hours are Fridays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
· The market is located on the Woodrow Wilson Plaza at the Ronald Reagan Building at 1300 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. 20004 (13th & Pennsylvania)
About Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC)
The RRB/ITC isthe first and only federal building dedicated to both government and private use, mandated by Congress, it unites the country's best public and private resources to create a national forum for the advancement of trade. Owned by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and exclusively managed by TCMA (A Drew Company), the Reagan Building is the official World Trade Center Washington, DC, and a premier conference and event venue with executive office space, attractions, dining, retail, parking, and community activities. For more information, please visit www.itcdc.com or follow us @ReaganITCDC.
About TCMA (A Drew Company)
TCMA is the exclusive manager of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC). TCMA's team excels in delivering unparalleled service and expertise in Real-Estate Development, Leasing, Building Operations, Hospitality Services, and International Trade Promotion. For more information, please visit www.drewcompany.com.
Contact
Kelly Morris
***@ksmmarketing.com
