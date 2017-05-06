News By Tag
Congressional Seafood Names Berrie as Food Safety Director
In his new role, Berrie will be responsible for ensuring strict compliance with Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points (HACCP), Safe Quality Food (SQF) guidelines, and other safety and quality standards. Berrie oversees all of the company's safety and quality control efforts, which include monthly audits of its warehouse and processing facility, including its state-of-the-
Berrie previously was HACCP/quality control manager for ProFish, Ltd., of Washington D.C., and quality control manager for Seattle Fish Co. of Denver. Prior to his quality positions, he was an executive chef for Tana Dolce in Castle Rock, Colo., and Ciolo Foods in Lafayette, Colo. Berrie holds a bachelor's degree in Hotel Management/Culinary from the Art Institute of Colorado.
Congressional Seafood is the mid-Atlantic's top supplier of high quality seafood, providing the freshest products sourced from every corner of the globe to restaurants, resorts/country clubs, hotels, and high-end retailers in the Washington DC/Baltimore metro area. Its goal is to ensure customers receive the best possible seafood and are consistently supported with superior quality, service, and price.
The company is the only Maryland-based seafood company to require that ready-to-eat products be shipped with a continuous Time Temperature Recorder (TTR) to ensure the product remains safe from the moment of production until it reaches the warehouse. Among its freshly-sourced products include oysters, blue catfish, lobster, scallops, mussels, salmon, crab and clams.
Founded in November 1996, Congressional Seafood's products can be found in more than 200 establishments. In 2016, Congressional Seafood opened its new state-of-the-
Congressional Seafood Co., located in Jessup, Maryland and conveniently situated along the I-95 corridor, is considered one of the mid-Atlantic region's best suppliers of top quality seafood from around the globe. Their buyers source only the finest seafood products and have developed long-standing relationships with fishermen and producers enabling them to buy much of their product directly from the people catching the fish, and thus providing the freshest products to local chefs and restaurants. Learn more about Congressional Seafood at www.congressionalseafood.com.
