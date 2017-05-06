News By Tag
Three NYC Girls Selected To Compete In Youth Match-Ups At Beat The Streets Benefit
Philadelphia, Providence, Chicago BTS Chapters Represented In Opponents At May 17 Times Square Event
The NYC Beat the Streets girls team members include:
• Keyanie Riddick, 6th grade, Excellence Girls, Brooklyn, 85 lbs. (2017 N.Y. Folkstyle State Champion)
• Beautiful Robinson, 6th grade, M.S. 129, Bronx, 97 lbs. (Silver medalist at 2017 N.Y. Folkstyle State Championships)
• Alessandra Elliott, 6th grade, P.S. 861, Staten Island, 118 lbs. (2017 New York Folkstyle State Champion; New York City Champion, unscored upon throughout the tournament; 2nd year wrestler)
FloWrestling will be live streaming the entire event at www.flowrestling.org.
There will also be six boys matches, as announced earlier this week (http://www.teamusa.org/
The girls' opponents are as follows:
• Maliyah Walker, 5th grade, Belmont Charter, Philadelphia, 85 lbs.
• Esmerelda Rodriguez, 8th grade, Nathanael Greene, Providence, R.I., 97 lbs.
• Monica Lara, 8th grade, Sauganash Elementary School, Chicago, 110 lbs.
The United States men's freestyle team is highlighted by 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Snyder (Woodbine, Md./Titan Mercury WC) at 96 kg/213 lbs, 2012 Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs (Lincoln, Neb./Sunkist Kids/Nebraska Wrestling TC) at 74 kg/163 lbs. and 2016 World champion Logan Stieber (Columbus, Ohio/Titan Mercury WC/Ohio RTC), at 61 kg/134 lbs. On the women's side, 2016 Olympic gold medalist Helen Maroulis (Rockville, Md./Sunkist Kids) headlines the roster taking on Japan.
2017 BEAT THE STREETS BENEFIT
At New York, May 17
Event Schedule
3 p.m. (ET) – Beat the Streets youth exhibition matches
4:45 p.m. (ET) – NYC PSAL Girls Dual Meet Championships
6 p.m. (ET) – Team USA vs. Team Japan, preceded by special match between Austin DeSanto and Daton Fix
Announced Team USA Roster
Men's Freestyle
57 kg/125.5 lbs. – Tony Ramos (Chapel Hill, N.C./Sunkist Kids/Tarheel WC)
61 kg/134 lbs. – Logan Stieber (Columbus, Ohio/Titan Mercury WC/Ohio RTC)
65 kg/143 lbs. – Zain Retherford (Benton, Pa./Nittany Lion WC)
70 kg/154 lbs. – James Green (Titan Mercury WC/Nebraska Wrestling TC)
74 kg/163 lbs. – Jordan Burroughs (Sunkist Kids/Nebraska Wrestling TC)
86 kg/189 lbs. – David Taylor (State College Pa./Titan Mercury WC/Nittany Lion WC)
97 kg/213 lbs. – Kyle Snyder (Woodbine, Md./Titan Mercury WC/Ohio RTC)
125 kg/275 lbs. – Nick Gwiazdowski (Raleigh, N.C/Titan Mercury WC/Wolfpack RTC)
Women's Freestyle
48 kg/105.5 lbs. - Victoria Anthony (Tempe, Ariz./Sunkist Kids)
58 kg/128 lbs. - Helen Maroulis (New York, N.Y./Sunkist Kids/NYC RTC)
69 kg/152 lbs. - Tamyra Mensah (Katy, Texas/Titan Mercury WC)
Team Japan Roster
Men's freestyle
57 kg/125.5 lbs. - Rinya Nakamura
61 kg/134 lbs. - Shingo Arimoto
65 kg/143 lbs. - Daichi Takatani
70 kg/154 lbs. - Nobuyoshi Takojima
74 kg/163 lbs. - Sohsuke Takatani
86 kg/189 lbs. - Takahiro Murayama
97 kg/213 lbs. - Koki Yamamoto
125 kg/275 lbs. – Katsutoshi Kanazawa
Women's freestyle
48 kg/105.5 lbs. - Yuki Irie
58 kg/128 lbs. - Yuzuru Kumano
69 kg/152 lbs. - Miwa Morikawa
Team Leader - Kosei Akaishi
Freestyle Coach - Shinichi Yumoto
Women's Coach - Ryo Kanehama
Special Challenge Match – Jordan Oliver (Tempe, Ariz./Sunkist Kids) vs. Frank Chamizo (Italy)
About Beat the Streets
The mission of Beat the Streets is to develop the full potential of the urban youth and to strengthen the culture of New York City wrestling. BTS works directly with the New York City Department of Education in a public-private partnership to bring the life changing sport of wrestling to over 3,000 New York City student-athletes to help them achieve their personal and athletic goals. Through the operation of wrestling programs in middle and high schools in the five boroughs, BTS and the DOE provide a safe, positive atmosphere in which disadvantaged and at-risk youth can learn the essential life lessons of grit, personal responsibility and teamwork, physical fitness and nutrition, and life-long learning. The goal of fostering strong, well-rounded student-athletes is delivered through coaching, after-school programs, life skills workshops, and summer camps. More information can be found at www.btsny.org.
About USA Wrestling
USA Wrestling is the National Governing Body for the Sport of Wrestling in the United States and, as such, is its representative to the United States Olympic Committee and United World Wrestling, the international wrestling federation. Simply, USA Wrestling is the central organization that coordinates amateur wrestling programs in the nation and works to create interest and participation in these programs. It has over 220,000 members across the nation, boys and girls, men and women of all ages, representing all levels of the sport. Its president is Bruce Baumgartner, and its Executive Director is Rich Bender. More information can be found at TheMat.com.
About FloSports
FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, partners with event rights holders and governing bodies to unlock a world of sports coverage that true fans have been waiting for. Through live streaming of premier events, original video programming, and weekly studio shows, FloSports is growing the sports, the athletes and the fans. Current verticals under the FloSports header are Wrestling, Grappling, MMA, Elite Fitness, Boxing, Softball, Tennis, Pro Wrestling, Gymnastics, Marching, Basketball, Volleyball, eSports, Rodeo, Climbing, Swimming, Cheerleading, and Track.
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
973-566-0870
jerry.milani@
End
