May Is Teach Appreciation Month at Top Rated Freehold Chiropractor

Freehold Chiropractor, Dr. Russell Brokstein, would like to recognize and acknowledge the impact of teachers on our lives by celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Month.

Freehold NJ Teacher Appreciation Month

Contact

Dr. Russell Brokstein, DC

***@chiropractorfreehold.com Dr. Russell Brokstein, DC

End

-- We LOVE our teachers!Thanks for another great school year.We get that teachers make our communities great. We also get how stressful and thankless this career can be.Dr. Brokstein says, "Many of my friends, family and patients have worked in the school systems. It's important that we show our appreciation to the teachers that help educate and guide students over the years. I grew up in Freehold and came home to give back to the community. Thanks to all the teachers that helped me over the years become the person I have become and to all the teachers out there for the continued hard work you do."So as you wrap up your 2017 school year and prepare for a relaxing summer, Dr Russell Brokstein and Hometown Family Wellness Center would like to honor you with our Teacher Appreciation Natural Health and Stress Relief Consultation:a complete chiropractic health, wellness and stress reducing evaluation AND our favorite massage therapist of Healing Hands will give you a FREE 10 minute chair massage....No strings attached.This offer includes exam, state of the art Spinal stress evaluation and chair massage.During the month of May, our Teacher Appreciation Month, you can call us at 732-780-0044 to come de-stress from the year!Why did we pick May?Dr. Brokstein recognizes how hectic your life as a teacher is so he wanted you to have the freedom to take full advantage of this health opportunity and not have to worry about grading papers and building lessons plans.Teacher Appreciation MonthOnly at Hometown Family Wellness Center in Freehold, NJ!Your Entire visit is Complimentary1) Consultation2) Initial Chiropractic Exam3) State of the Art Computerized Spinal Evaluation4) Complete Report of Findings5) 10 Minute Chair MassageIf you are a teacher in Freehold NJ or the surrounding towns looking to be pain free, learn how to obtain optimal health and wellness without drugs or surgery or want to find out the best way to lose weight and feel great, contact the office at 732-780-0044 to schedule your teacher appreciation offer.Help make Teacher Apprecation Month special for all teachers. it's just a small token to say thanks to all teachers in our community. Please share with everybody.For more information on Dr. Brokstein and Hometown Family Wellness Center, go to http://www.chiropractorfreehold.com/