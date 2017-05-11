 
Oman Rundreise individuell 10 Tage Erlebnisreise

Oman Rundreise 10 Tage mit Extra World Touristik zur Erlebnisreise 2017 starten 10 Tage ab Maskat Berge, Wadis, Oasenstädte und Wüstensafari entdecken! Maskat – Barka – Nahkl – Muskat Wadi Tiwi – Sur –
 
BAD ORB, Germany - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Oman Round trip individual 10 days adventure trip

• Day 1 (Sat): Arrival Muscat - Oman
After arrival welcome by a representative of the agency and transfer to your hotel. Three nights in Muskat.

• Day 2 (Sun): Muscat - the Omani capital
Today we will show you the capital of Oman on a tour. In the morning, visit the imposing Sultan Qaboos Mosque - the largest mosque in the country, accommodates up to 20,000 believers and is the only one that can be entered by non-Muslims. The building is an excellent example of new Islamic architecture. Above the mosque rises a huge dome surrounded by 5 minarets symbolizing the 5 pillars of Islam - the daily prayers of Salāt, the confession of Shahāda, The tax for alms Zakat, the fasting in the Ramadan hem, and the pilgrimage to Mecca Hajj. The most interesting is the world-wide chandelier of Swarowski in the richly decorated interior, and a hand-carved carpet of Persia over 4000 square meters. Then you will travel through the embassy and government district to Mutrah, where you will find the lively vegetable and fish market as well as the colorful souk. You will also see the historic old town, which is the only one of the two Portuguese fortresses Mirani and Jalali, with the Qasr al Alam Palace, the residence of Sultan Qaboos. Over the promenade - the Corniche, you will then go to the Bayt Al Zubair Museum, where you will be able to find out more about the history and cultural heritage of the Oman. The afternoon is at your leisure for your own discoveries.


Read http://www.extraworld.de/tour-detail/oman-rundreise-indiv...
