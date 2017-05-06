 
Shop Machine Moving Skates from Bishop Lifting Services for Easy Transport

Machine moving skates are the popular mechanical handling equipment which has the major use in heavy machinery transport at your workplace. They work best in smooth and flat surfaces, away from dirt and any other type of hindrances.
 
 
CARDIFF, Wales - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Machine moving skates serves a major purpose of transporting different types of machinery equipment at the varied work locations. Bishop Lifting Services Lifting Equipment, a well-known lifting equipment store from UK, supplies quality machine moving skates along with a vast variety of lifting devices to serve the desired lifting, moving, rigging and hoisting needs.

Typical machinery skates make use of Nylon, Polyurethane or Steel. They are economical and the most suitable for moving jobs at the workshop, and also for the complete range of fabrication and machine tools. As per the customer's requirements, we at Bishop Lifting Services offer load moving skates with the use of either fixed or swivel castors, or both.

Salient Features of a Machine Moving Skates from Bishop Lifting Services

1. We compile a sorted range of skates at our store which occupies the place for all type of professionals carrying diversified budget type.
2. Almost every skate type that we hold is designed in such a manner that it can be manoeuvred manually.
3. Moving skates that we carry for moving purposes work best on flat surfaces free from dirt or any other distractions.
4. The machinery skate design patterns come either individually or with a set.
5. The skate sets that we carry composed of a front steerable skate and a tie bar  attached with a pair of static wheel rear trailing skates.
6. Our skate range is capable of supporting loads from 8 tonnes to 60 tonnes.
Because of the polyurethane wheels, we assure a long product life with minimal maintenance work.
7. Risk of potential damaging of floors is reduced.
8. Our range of skate sets is truly comprehensive, making us confident that we will have the right equipment for your job.

Bishop Lifting Services is the most reliable place if you are looking for the quality equipment from the major brands only. Moreover, the entire device range at our store is fully compliant with the relevant EN standards.

