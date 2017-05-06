News By Tag
World Food India 2017- GoI initiative to Boost Food Processing Industry
It is a brilliant initiative by the GoI, under the aegis of PM Shri Narendra Modi and the Minister of Food Processing Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal to facilitate partnerships between Indian and foreign businesses/investors.
As one of a kind event, WFI will provide opportunities for both investment and trade in the food processing sector for leading players from international and national diaspora. It aims to bring together global and Indian leaders across the food chain on one platform. India is the fastest growing economy with globally recognized FDI potential across industries. The new-age infrastructure and ease of doing business offers a conducive environment for entities to invest and operate here. WFI will extend India in the same light, garnering global attention and investment for improving the current state food processing in India.
Who should be a part of this event?
Everyone who is a part of the Food Processing Industry should exhibit at this event. Suggestions are invited from all stakeholders for successful organization of World Food India. Here's a list of people/industries/
• International corporations in food processing
• Companies with prior investment/presence in India planning for expansion
• Technology & equipment suppliers
• Producers of niche products (organic/fortified food/nutraceuticals)
• Regulatory institutions like FSSAI & international food regulators
• Hotels, restaurants and institutes
• Global trade associations
• Global suppliers that have integration with the global value chain
The event will include seminars and business sessions from national investors and global stakeholders in the food processing industry. Apart from knowledge transfer, there would be special provision of Food Streets (gourmet foods, Indian fusion foods and international cuisines), excusive chef-cookery sessions, wine & cheese tasting sessions and lots more. The 3-day international event will serve a great opportunity to showcase India's expertise and abundance in the food ecosystem and supply chain. It is completely aligned to the government's umbrella plan of revolutionising the processing infrastructure and operations to reduce food wastage, master sustainability and better returns to the farmers.
As a precursor to the event, MoFP has already lined up a many positive changes to steer the progress like sanctioning of 100 cold chain networks and issuing SAMPADA (Scheme for Agro-Marine Produce Processing and Development of Agro-Processing Clusters).
"This Sampada scheme alone, with an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore, is expected to leverage investment of Rs 31,400 crore, handling of 334 lakh MT agro-produce valuing Rs 104,125 crore, will create 6.5 lakh jobs. This will directly and indirectly benefit at least 20 lakh farmers."
- Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal
As India's first international food event facilitating opportunities to 'Showcase, Connect and Collaborate, World Food India will be pivotal in building the National Food Grid by supplementing agriculture, modernising processing and decreasing agri-waste.
About MOFPI
The Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the Nodal Ministry of the Government of India, is concerned with formulation and implementation of the policies & plans for the food processing industries within the overall national priorities and objectives. It plays a vital role in reduction in the wastage of perishable agricultural produce, enhancing shelf life of food products, ensuring value addition to agricultural produce, diversification &commercialization of agriculture, generation of employment, enhancing income of farmers and creating surplus for the export of agro & processed foods.
For more event details visit http://worldfoodindia.in/
