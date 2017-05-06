The G Request Show dances with health for episode 2

A Nutrition Expert and two Tango Dancers in the mix for an unforgettable show.

-- Summer is coming and bikini season is around the corner so, we are all searching for that beach body that eludes us. Fear not, because we have dietician and sports nutrition expert in studio to give us some tips about overhauling your diet and lifestyle. She has amassed her skills from years of training and various Postgraduate and Masters Degrees from Trinity College, here in Dublin to Kings College in London. She has set her sights on sports nutrition, working with some of world's top athletes and she is here with us to talk about her career and we can help ourselves through what we eat.Also joining Chris in studio are the hugely successful owners of Tango Fiesta Dance Studio; Julian Brigatti and Kristina Chaloir are here to teach us all about the fascinating world of Tango Dancing. They will reveal some of the tricks to mastering this beautiful dance, no matter your ability and to share with our studio audience the secrets of their amazing chemistry. Their studio is based in Dublin so you won't want to miss this!Tune in To Ben Television Sky Channel 182 Tuesday at 6.30 pm.Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 182, watch live on your phone or computer through www.bentelivision.comAbout the G Request ShowFounded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his home town of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 182. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.