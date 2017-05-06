News By Tag
London to Host 4th Annual Real-Time Advertising Summit
ACI's 4th Annual Real-Time Advertising Summit is already in the works!
The conference will bring together leading experts from influential brands, ad agencies digital publishers and Adtech companies for two days of information sharing, presentations and networking in a peer-to-peer learning environment on the key trends, opportunities and challenges on the programmatic media landscape.
Join us in London, the digital advertising hub of Europe and stay tuned for the dynamic agenda and speaker details to be released shortly.
20% Early Bird Discount Available Until 30th of June 2017
Ad Tech Company's Rate:
Full Price - £1795 (+VAT if applicable)
Discounted Rate - £1,436 (+VAT if applicable)
Media Agency & Publisher's Rate:
Full Price - £1595 (+VAT if applicable)
Discounted Rate - £1,276 (+VAT if applicable)
Brand's Rate:
Full Price - £940 (+VAT if applicable)
Discounted Rate - £752 (+VAT if applicable)
Registration & Information:
Contact Mohammad Ahsan on: +44 (0) 203 141 0606
mahsan@acieu.net (mailto:mahsan@
For Online Registration Please Click The Here>>
Contact
Mohammad Ahsan
***@acieu.net
