 
News By Tag
* Programmatic Advertising
* Real-Time Advertising
* Advertising
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876


London to Host 4th Annual Real-Time Advertising Summit

ACI's 4th Annual Real-Time Advertising Summit is already in the works!
 
 
QRTE4 - BANNER Temp copy
QRTE4 - BANNER Temp copy
LONDON - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Following the success of the RTA series over the past three years, we are delighted to bring yet another insightful event to London in November 2017 with the help of our expert agenda committee and feedback from the industry.

The conference will bring together leading experts from influential brands, ad agencies digital publishers and Adtech companies for two days of information sharing, presentations and networking in a peer-to-peer learning environment on the key trends, opportunities and challenges on the programmatic media landscape.

Join us in London, the digital advertising hub of Europe and stay tuned for the dynamic agenda and speaker details to be released shortly.

20% Early Bird Discount Available Until 30th of June 2017

Ad Tech Company's Rate:

Full Price - £1795 (+VAT if applicable)
Discounted Rate - £1,436 (+VAT if applicable)

Media Agency & Publisher's Rate:

Full Price - £1595 (+VAT if applicable)
Discounted Rate - £1,276 (+VAT if applicable)

Brand's Rate:

Full Price - £940 (+VAT if applicable)
Discounted Rate - £752 (+VAT if applicable)

Registration & Information:
Contact Mohammad Ahsan on: +44 (0) 203 141 0606
mahsan@acieu.net (mailto:mahsan@acieu.net?subject=QRTe4%20Information%20&am...)
For Online Registration Please Click The Here>> http://www.wplgroup.com/aci/event/real-time-advertising-summit/

Contact
Mohammad Ahsan
***@acieu.net
End
Source:ACI
Email:***@acieu.net Email Verified
Tags:Programmatic Advertising, Real-Time Advertising, Advertising
Industry:Advertising
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ACI Europe News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share