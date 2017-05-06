London to Host 4th Annual Real-Time Advertising Summit

ACI's 4th Annual Real-Time Advertising Summit is already in the works!

-- Following the success of the RTA series over the past three years, we are delighted to bring yet another insightful event to London in November 2017 with the help of our expert agenda committee and feedback from the industry.The conference will bring together leading experts from influential brands, ad agencies digital publishers and Adtech companies for two days of information sharing, presentations and networking in a peer-to-peer learning environment on the key trends, opportunities and challenges on the programmatic media landscape.Join us in London, the digital advertising hub of Europe and stay tuned for the dynamic agenda and speaker details to be released shortly.20% Early Bird Discount Available Until 30th of June 2017Ad Tech Company's Rate:Full Price - £1795 (+VAT if applicable)Discounted Rate - £1,436 (+VAT if applicable)Media Agency & Publisher's Rate:Full Price - £1595 (+VAT if applicable)Discounted Rate - £1,276 (+VAT if applicable)Brand's Rate:Full Price - £940 (+VAT if applicable)Discounted Rate - £752 (+VAT if applicable)Registration & Information:Contact Mohammad Ahsan on: +44 (0) 203 141 0606For Online Registration Please