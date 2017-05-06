 
Industry News





STREET LIFE by Rachelle Aaronson

When calligraphy becomes sculpture at HOURS gallery. A solo exhibition of wall mounted sculptures inspired by random marks revealed by the sun, and traces of signs deliberately made stemming from human intervention.
 
BRISTOL, England - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- When calligraphy becomes sculpture at HOURS gallery. A solo exhibition of wall mounted sculptures inspired by random marks revealed by the sun, and traces of signs deliberately made stemming from human intervention.

'I'm not looking for any one specific object or "sign" on our city streets, it's simply a case of what catches my eye, in the moment. The camera makes the ephemeral, shadows, and traces permanent.Viewers will see "what they will" in each piece. The strength and intrigue is in the ambiguity, the "not knowing" immediately what the back story is.'

Aaronson's recent switch from photography to sculpture happened as the result of an encounter with the MA Fine Art Programme at Bath University. The course, two years of study, challenged her to look closely at her sources and methods. Moving from two to three dimensions involved new skills and an engagement with sculpture that had previously been peripheral to her work. It has been worth it. Aaronson now presents some of this rich new work at HOURS.

