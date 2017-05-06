A Most Generous Fund Raiser Where Everyone Wins!

TBC and Free Memorial Brick

-- Read the complete story here to find out how you can get a Free memorial brick to be placed in the walkway in front of the Community Center.Raising funds to build the Berny Dohrmann Performing Arts Center in Scottsmore, Florida near the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.I am going to gift you $20.00 for taking the time to read this.The Cape Canaveral National Cemetery is 8 miles away from the nearest city. There is no place for people attending funerals or visiting the cemetery to purchase flowers, meet after a funeral, or dine near the cemetery.My name is Bruce Barbre aka Bruce Goldwell, Author.I am in the process of moving of moving things forward to build a Community Center and other facilities to serve those visiting this National Cemetery.Information about this project is available at www.VetFusion.com see Vision page.The project includes the Community Center, 5 retail outlets which will include a flower shop and coffee shop and also a nice diner.In front of the community is a walkway where people can sit on benches and enjoy the quiet serine atmosphere and families can have reunions in the Community Center or the diner or even sit outside the coffee shop to mingle.Here is what I am proposing via the fund raiser. I have over $500,000 USD in crytocurrency called TBC or TheBillionCoin. That is plenty enough in USD to purchase the land and get preliminary architectural drawings. I need to convert the TBC cryptocurrency to USD, so I am offering packages of TBC in various increments that people can order via a contribution on GoFundMe and including a Free memorial brick in the offer.This means, when one contributes $100 USD, they will receive $100 worth of TBC crytocurrency in the same value as your contribution. TBC has an interest rate of 2% per day. So the contribution is also an investment that will grow over time.Now one can simply donate $5 or more toward the Community Center project, however, I would like them to have something of equal value for their contribution and the FREE memorial brick.The minimum that can be contributed to get the FREE brick is $100. So everyone who contributes $100 or more USD, get TBC and a free brick.Before one can make a contribution, they will need to have a TBC Wallet to receive TBC just like one needs a BTC wallet to receive bitcoin. To get a wallet, go to www.Kringle.Cash and register for a wallet. I said I am going to gift $20,00 for reading this. When registering for the TBC wallet, one also gets .001 TBC which is valued at just over $20.00.For more about TBC, visit thebillioncoin.com to read about it.The Cape Canaveral National Cemetery is in need of the facilities and I am going to build it as I have lots of people supporting me via contributing TBC and sharing the project with their friends.I thank you in advance for your support.To see how to contribute go to: