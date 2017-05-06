Bosnalijek Globally Deploys Mediasoft Multichannel Suit

Contact

-- Bosnalijek, one of the leading SE pharmaceuticals selects Mediasoft as their global CRM partner for more than 8 markets. The decision was taken based on a comprehensive tender process which Mediasoft won against other leading Pharma CRM vendors.The whole implementation will cover all Bosnalijek affiliates including SE and CIS region where Bosnalijek has it's representative offices. Implementation started mid of 2016 and at the moment we are just going live in the last country."Bosnalijek was the last serious pharmaceutical in the SE region without Mediasoft CRM. Therefore it is a great pleasure to welcome them as our new partners on all markets where they are represented. What we see as a great opportunity is the high potential and ambition of Bosnalijek which is fully compatible with our philosophy.,"states Dario Safaric, the VP of Sales and Marketing at Mediasoft.Bosnalijek was established in 1951 and has since become the largest industrial manufacturer of medicines in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company is continuously committed to its customers. Each year it strives to expand its product range with new products adapted to customer needs.The focus of the product range structure is on medicines of mass therapeutic application. The product range includes medicines for peroral, parenteral and topical administration with effect on the digestive system and metabolism, cardiovascular system, systemic infections, skin, musculoskeletal, nervous and respiratory system, and systemic hormonal medicines, with the exception of sex hormones. In addition to medicines, our wide product range also includes dietary supplements and disinfectants for broad consumption.Media-Soft Inc. provides "Pharmacentric Solutions" to the life-science industry in the CRM and CLM/e-Detailing segment. Partners consider Media-Soft as a manufacturer of CRM/CLM solutions which differentiates itself with flexibility, innovation and cost-efficiency. The Pharmacentric solutions from Media-Soft are running offline on iOS, Android and Windows where they have been the first global vendor on these platforms.Founded in 1996, Media-Soft is established in more than 50 countries and improves sales force effectiveness for more than 110 pharmaceuticals worldwide through our CRM/CLM solutions.