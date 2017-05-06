News By Tag
Things You Can Use For Mandap Decoration At Your Wedding!
Wedding is the most important event in anybody's life. Everybody wishes it to be extremely beautiful. While planning about the decoration and flowers probably play the most significant role.
Here is a list of a few ideas that can help you.
Ideas For Wedding Hall Decoration:
• Floral Curtains:
These are one of the most popular floral décor ideas that are usually used for wedding stage decoration Bangalore. In large wedding halls, you can always use floral curtains as a backdrop of your stage. Usually, professionals use light coloured flowers for making these floral curtains, as they look more attractive.
• Floral Columns:
A great way to utilize a huge space, like an open garden or a lawn or a terrace is to make floral columns and place them at a distance from each other. These floral columns are ideal for outdoor wedding venues in Bangalore (http://www.meltingflowers.com/
What is very much in trend nowadays is to place flower bouquets on top of these floral columns. They add to the beauty of these floral columns.
• Floral Lanterns:
Lights and flowers go together amazingly well. That is the reason, why the floral lanterns are a must to incorporate within your floral décor. They can be designed in various shapes, but the round ones look best, when they are hung in asymmetry from the ceiling.
Ideas For Mandap Decoration:
The main attraction of a wedding hall is always the mandap. Hence, it has to be stunning and grand in terms of its beauty and décor. That is the reason, why it is important to do the mandap decoration carefully. Usually a mandap has four pillars and a roof and staged at a heightened place, so that all the guests have a clear view of wedding, when bride and groom sit for the ceremony. Decorators can also cover the pillars and the roof with different kinds of flowers, mirrors, lights and even fabric curtains.
Ideas For Entrance Decoration:
Apart from mandap, what are quite important at the beautiful wedding resorts in Bangalore are the grand entrances. They always have a corridor that can be beautifully utilized for decorative purposes. If it is a banquet hall that does not have a corridor to decorate, an artificial floral gate can be made right at the entrance of the hall.
If you have something special in mind, you can always discuss that with the florists whom you have hired. The best florists always welcome new ideas and discuss with you how they can decorate a venue. Whether it is a wedding or some other Indian religious or auspicious ceremony, the best florists can always come up with decorative ideas that will suit the purpose of the event and your budget. Choose one that offers ready samples for Indian wedding decoration ideas (http://www.meltingflowers.com/
